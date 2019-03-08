Music festival Goatfest returns to Codicote this weekend

The Real Thing will play Goatfest in Codicote Goatfest

Music festival Goatfest returns to Codicote this August Bank Holiday weekend.

Goatfest returns to Codicote over the August Bank Holiday weekend Goatfest returns to Codicote over the August Bank Holiday weekend

Now in its 11th year, the festival will take place in the village of Codicote over the August Bank Holiday weekend from Friday, August 23 until Sunday, August 25.

Goatfest started at The Goat Inn in High Street.

However, it has since grown in size and moved to local farmland off Bury Lane, and the festival boasts stunning views across the Hertfordshire countryside.

Supporting the best in UK live music and street food, a host of nationally recognised talent is set to perform over four stages.

The Goatfest 2019 Friday line-up The Goatfest 2019 Friday line-up

There will be headline sets from The Real Thing, CC Smugglers and Alex Vargas on the main stages over the weekend.

Kisstory favourites DJ Alex P, Sweet Female Attitude and Wideboys are all set to play in The Big Top DJ arena.

"On top of this we have an array of amazing acts - over 60 - through the weekend," said organiser Rowan Patel.

"Other festival features include our new Goatfest Hotel, luxury pre-erected bell tents in a new camping area with upgraded facilities.

The Goatfest 2019 Saturday line-up The Goatfest 2019 Saturday line-up

"Our amazing Goatfest Food Court is back with even more amazing options."

As for the musical line-up, chart-topping British soul legends The Real Thing are due to headline on the Sunday.

Band members Chris Amoo and Dave Smith are best known for 1976 number one smash You to Me Are Everything, and hit singles Can You Feel the Force? and Can't Get By Without You.

Bedfordshire band CC Smugglers, who played Hatfield's Folk by the Oak festival last year, singer-songwriter Sam Tompkins and Eliza and the Bear top the Friday bill at Goatfest 2019.

The Goatfest 2019 Sunday line-up The Goatfest 2019 Sunday line-up

Friday's line-up also includes SK & The Kings, The Toffees, The Scallywags and Eastside Jimmy.

Singer-songwriter Alex Vargas and blues rock guitarist Laurence Jones are due to appear on the Saturday, alongside Land of the Giants and a special guest performance.

Elsewhere on the bill, Anglo-Cuban Latin band Swanvesta Social Club, Tom Braggins Trio, Bath four-piece rock band The Novatines, Uptown Funk and the Codicote Community Choir are all set to perform.

Joining The Real Thing on Sunday will be Bare Jams, Superbird, Rothwell, Soul Strutters, Lip Service Brass Band, Sofasonic and Codicote musician Lawrence Hill who appeared on The Voice UK.

Alex Vargas will play Goatfest in Codicote over the August Bank Holiday weekend Alex Vargas will play Goatfest in Codicote over the August Bank Holiday weekend

Also on the line-up poster are Mice with Glasses, Mark Sullivan and The Dirty Half Hundred.

For more on Goatfest, visit www.goatfestuk.com