Genesis tribute show to play biggest hits of Phil Collins and Peter Gabriel

PUBLISHED: 15:11 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 20 June 2019

Genesis Connected are coming to The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by Total Productions

A show featuring the biggest hits of Phil Collins, Genesis, Mike & the Mechanics and Peter Gabriel is coming to St Albans.

Tribute band Genesis Connected can be seen at The Alban Arena on Thursday, June 27.

The show features a full live band and Stars in Their Eyes finalist Pete Baltitude.

Genesis Connected celebrates the music of Genesis and the biggest selling acts connected to the band - Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike + The Mechanics.

The show has an incredible mix of material, from atmospheric anthems to chart-toppers that will get the crowd dancing in the aisles.

Expect hits spanning from the late 70s onwards including Turn It On Again, Slegdehammer, In The Air Tonight, Over My Shoulder, Against All Odds, That's All, Solsbury Hill, You Can't Hurry Love, The Living Years and many more.

Frontman Pete Bultitude is not only an incredibly versatile vocalist, he is also a gifted drummer like Phil Collins.

So expect the show to include the iconic "double drums" element as featured on Genesis and Phil Collins tours.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £22 and £20.

Call the box office on 01727 844488 or book online www.alban-arena.co.uk

