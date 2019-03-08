Advanced search

Music fans raise more than £10,000 for charity Willow at Hatfield festival

PUBLISHED: 20:24 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:24 19 July 2019

Willow fundraisers at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-Allard

Willow fundraisers at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-Allard

Jean S. B-C. Mower-Allard

Generous music fans helped raise more than £10,000 for a Welwyn Hatfield charity at a festival in Hatfield.

Team Willow at music festival Folk by the Oak in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-AllardTeam Willow at music festival Folk by the Oak in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-Allard

Festival-goers at Sunday's annual Folk by the Oak event at Hatfield House dug deep for Willow.

They donated a five-figure sum to the charity which organises 'Special Days' for seriously ill 16 to 40 year olds.

Willow posted on social media: "We have some wonderful news to end the week! We're delighted to announce this year's Folk by the Oak has raised more than £10,000 for Special Days.

"This was only possible thanks to the generous donations from everyone at the festival, the phenomenal popularity of our pop-up shop and not forgetting the donations from all the tickets sold.

"And there's still more to come.

"To our folk festival fundraisers - and to all our amazing supporters - thank you!"

Based in Welwyn Garden City, Willow was founded by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson and wife Megs 20 years ago following the death of their daughter, Anna.

Willow has been Folk by the Oak's charity partner since the Hatfield House festival's inception.

Willow volunteers at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-AllardWillow volunteers at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-Allard

Folk by the Oak organisers posted on their Facebook page: "Utterly wonderful news from our charity partner Willow - over £10,000 raised!

"HUGE thanks to everyone who so generously donated at our festival!"

This year's Folk by the Oak was headlined by Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls.

Also appearing were the likes of Seth Lakeman, The Staves, Grace Petrie, and The Lost Words - Spell Songs, Folk by the Oak's acclaimed latest commission project.

For more on Folk by the Oak, visit www.folkbytheoak.com

For more on Willow, visit www.willowfoundation.org.uk

Willow's stall at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-AllardWillow's stall at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-Allard

Willow fundraisers at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-AllardWillow fundraisers at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-Allard

Willow's raffle prize at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-AllardWillow's raffle prize at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-Allard

Charity Willow at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-AllardCharity Willow at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-Allard

The Willow stall at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: Alan DaviesThe Willow stall at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: Alan Davies

The Willow stall at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: Alan DaviesThe Willow stall at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: Alan Davies

Willow volunteers at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Pictures: John AndrewsWillow volunteers at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Pictures: John Andrews

