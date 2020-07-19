Annual Hatfield music festival ‘currently going ahead’ as planned

The Lost Words Spell Songs at Folk By The Oak 2019 in Hatfield. Picture: Elly Lucas / www.ellylucas.co.uk Elly Lucas www.ellylucas.co.uk

Organisers of an annual Hatfield music festival are still “working hard” to put on “another day of exceptional music” this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blues musician Seasick Steve will headline Folk by the Oak 2020 in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied by Folk by the Oak Blues musician Seasick Steve will headline Folk by the Oak 2020 in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied by Folk by the Oak

Folk by the Oak is due to return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

In these unusual and uncertain times, the FBTO team are still hoping to go ahead as planned in the Hertfordshire park this summer.

An update on the Folk by the Oak Facebook page on March 16 read: “We realise that many of our customers are understandably concerned about coronavirus, and that you might be looking ahead to what this may mean for our festival.

“We appreciate that there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the coming months.

We want to reassure all those who have booked that, in the event of cancellations due to coronavirus, we aim to reschedule our April tour dates for Sept 2020. Further information specific to each venue will follow as soon as possible. Wishing you all well in these unsettled times pic.twitter.com/ah47UyQwL1 — The Lost Words - Spell Songs (@lwspellsongs) March 19, 2020

“We want to reassure you that Folk by the Oak is currently going ahead and we are working hard to create another day of exceptional music and festival fun this July.”

The Facebook post continued: “Customer safety is always our top priority, as is that of our wonderful performers, traders, volunteers and staff.

“We are very carefully monitoring the way the situation is changing, and we continue to follow Government advice.

“We want to assure you that, in the unlikely event we are required to cancel due to regulations surrounding COVID-19, we will refund your tickets in full or, at your request, exchange them for a Folk by the Oak Festival in the next three years.”

The Lost Words Spell Songs on stage at Folk by the Oak in Hatfield last summer. Picture: Tammy Marlar The Lost Words Spell Songs on stage at Folk by the Oak in Hatfield last summer. Picture: Tammy Marlar

The Folk by the Oak 2020 main stage line-up so far includes Seasick Steve, Richard Thompson, Kate Rusby, Sam Sweeney Band, and Kitty Macfarlane.

The smaller Acorn Stage features Skinny Lister, Ye Vagabonds, The Local Honeys, The Bookshop Band, Katherine Priddy and London Youth Folk Ensemble.

Organisers still have one more act to be announced for each stage.

An early booking offer for FBTO tickets expires at the end of the month.

Adult tickets cost £39 until midnight on March 31, with the price then rising to £42.

Tickets will cost £47 on the day of festival, subject to availability.

Children, aged five to 15, pay £18 at all times, while youngsters aged four and under are free, and do not require a ticket.

All under 16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 years or over.

To buy tickets, visit the Folk by the Oak webite at www.folkbytheoak.com

You can keep up to date with Folk by the Oak on Facebook or follow the festival on Twitter @FolkByTheOak