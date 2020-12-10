Limited number of festival tickets go on sale for 2021

Blues musician Seasick Steve will headline Folk by the Oak 2021 in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied by Folk by the Oak Supplied by Folk by the Oak

A popular Hatfield music festival is set to return next summer – but there will be a reduced capacity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Pictures: John Andrews Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Pictures: John Andrews

Organisers of Folk by the Oak have put a limited number of tickets on sale for their 2021 festival.

After being postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the all-day folk and acoustic showcase is scheduled to take place in the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, July 18 – the day after Battle Proms at the same venue.

The line-up so far includes Seasick Steve, Richard Thompson, Kate Rusby, Sam Sweeney Band and Kitty Macfarlane on the main stage.

The smaller Acorn Stage will feature performances from Skinny Lister, The Bookshop Band, Katherine Priddy and London Youth Folk Ensemble.

Folk festival favourite Kate Rusby will return to Hatfield House for Folk by the Oak 2021. Picture: Supplied by Folk by the Oak Folk festival favourite Kate Rusby will return to Hatfield House for Folk by the Oak 2021. Picture: Supplied by Folk by the Oak

More “tantalising” line-up announcements will be made in the New Year.

However, next summer’s event will have a reduced capacity as present.

Promoters said: “Our beautiful parkland setting allows us to plan for comfortable social distancing whilst maintaining that unique FBTO festival atmosphere.

“As a precaution we are currently working to a reduced capacity, so may not be able to welcome quite so many of you at the 2021 festival.

Guitarist Richard Thompson will return to Folk by the Oak in the grounds of Hatfield House next summer. Picture: Vincent Dixon Guitarist Richard Thompson will return to Folk by the Oak in the grounds of Hatfield House next summer. Picture: Vincent Dixon

“Please note this means that only a limited number of tickets are currently available.

“We recommend that you book early to avoid disappointment.”

The FBTO team added: “We’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who kept their 2020 booking in place.

“We were truly overwhelmed by how many of our audience chose to roll over their tickets to 2021. Your support and enthusiasm is greatly appreciated!”

Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: Alan Davies Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: Alan Davies

Organisers are closely following all updates to the government guidelines and are putting a range of measures in place to ensure they can once again host an uplifting summer day of music and festival fun.

Children under five will now require a ticket – but festival entrance is still free to them.

“We are currently working a long way ahead, and we anticipate that our arrangements will no doubt need to adapt to a changing climate as the year progresses,” added JSL Productions.

For more on the festival, which raises money for Welwyn Hatfield-based charity Willow, visit www.folkbytheoak.com

Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: Alan Davies Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: Alan Davies