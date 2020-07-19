Tickets go on sale for Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak 2020

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:33 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 28 November 2019

Singer Julie Fowlis took this picture of the Folk by the Oak crowd from the stage during The Lost Words - Spell Songs set at Hatfield House at this summer's festival. Picture: Julie Fowlis

Julie Fowlis

Tickets have gone on sale for next year's Folk by the Oak music festival in Hatfield with the first line-up announcement coming soon.

The Lost Words Spell Songs performing at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield HouseThe Lost Words Spell Songs performing at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House

The all-day, family-friendly festival returns to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Super early bird tickets for the annual Hertfordshire music festival are on sale now, with adult tickets starting at £35.50.

They will remain at this price until midnight on January 31, 2020.

The cost will then rise to £39 from February 1 until midnight on March 31.

Willow volunteers at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-AllardWillow volunteers at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-Allard

The regular price will be £42 from April 1 until midnight on July 18, 2020.

Tickets will be £47 on the day of the festival, so it pays to buy them early.

Children's tickets are £18 at all times. Youngsters aged four and under are free, and do not require a ticket.

A family offer - for two adults and two children - is available at the super early bird price of £99, rising to £106 from February 1, and then £112 from April 1 until Saturday, July 18.

Family passes are not available on the day of the festival, which takes place in the leafy Queen Elizabeth Oak Field in Hatfield Park the day after the annual Battle Proms picnic concert.

Festival promoters also donated 50p from every ticket sold to Welwyn Hatfield-based charity Willow, which organises 'Special Days' for seriously ill people who are between the ages 16 and 40 years.

A Folk by the Oak festival newsletter said: "If, like us, you're a bit fed up of the miserable weather and incessant marketing for Black Friday, we're here to cheer you up with thoughts of summer, sunshine, colour and, of course, sublime music!

"But we still believe in a bargain, so we're pleased to announce our Super Early Bird Adult tickets are now on sale at just £35.50.

Jackie Morris painting otters live on stage at Folk by the Oak during the The Lost Words Spell Songs set. Picture: Tammy MarlarJackie Morris painting otters live on stage at Folk by the Oak during the The Lost Words Spell Songs set. Picture: Tammy Marlar

"Child tickets remain great value at just £18 for a full day of family friendly fun, and 50p from every ticket sold goes to our charity partner, Willow."

With tickets now available for festival-goers, organisers are due to reveal the first acts playing FBTO 2020.

The Folk by the Oak website states: "Our 2020 line-up announcements start soon, with incredible Main Stage announcements coming before Christmas!

"Expect a host of exceptional established and up-and-coming artists to be announced in the coming months."

Frank Turner on the main stage at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: Alan DaviesFrank Turner on the main stage at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: Alan Davies

This summer's folk and acoustic extravaganza featured sets from the likes of Seth Lakeman, folk collaboration The Lost Words - Spell Songs, The Staves, and headliner Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls.

The smaller Acorn Stage featured Grace Petrie, The Trials of Cato, and Elephant Sessions.

Festival fans will soon discover who is playing Folk by the Oak in 2020.

To buy tickets, visit the Folk by the Oak website at www.folkbytheoak.com

