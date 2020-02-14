Advanced search

Three more acts added to Hatfield music festival's line-up

PUBLISHED: 20:03 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:11 14 February 2020

Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Pictures: John Andrews

Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Pictures: John Andrews

John Andrews

Three more acts have been announced for an annual Hatfield music festival.

Kitty Macfarlane will play Folk by the Oak at Hatfield House. Picture: Todd MacDonaldKitty Macfarlane will play Folk by the Oak at Hatfield House. Picture: Todd MacDonald

Folk by the Oak organisers have added Sam Sweeney Band, Kitty Macfarlane, and The Bookshop Band to the 2020 line-up set for Hatfield House on Sunday, July 19.

A FBTO newsletter said: "Sam Sweeney, one of the most prolific and talented folk artists of his generation, is confirmed for our Main Stage with a stellar line up of his favourite musicians: Jack Rutter, Louis Campbell and Ben Nicholls.

"Opening our Main Stage this year will be the sublime vocalist and superb songwriter, musician and storyteller Kitty Macfarlane with her band.

"For our Acorn stage we are over the moon to announce the original, inventive and thoroughly entertaining duo The Bookshop Band.

"And we are delighted once again to have the London Youth Folk Ensemble opening our second stage."

Sam Sweeney tweeted: "Delighted to be playing @FolkByTheOak 2020 - Get your tickets.

"The line up is the best I've seen this summer and it's a wonderful day out. Come and hear me and my band play the new album live!"

The latest additions join Seasick Steve, Richard Thompson and Kate Rusby on the bill.

The Acorn Stage line-up also includes Skinny Lister, Ye Vagabonds, The Local Honeys and Katherine Priddy.

There's one more act still to be announced for each stage.

Visit www.folkbytheoak.com for ticket details.

Topic Tags:

