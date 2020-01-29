Hatfield festival Folk by the Oak announces headliner for second stage

Skinny Lister will headline the Acorn Stage at music festival Folk by the Oak 2020 in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Phoebe Montague Photography Supplied by Folk by the Oak

The second stage headliner has been announced for an annual Hatfield music festival.

Organisers of Folk by the Oak have confirmed Skinny Lister will top the bill on the Acorn Stage when the all-day festival returns to Hatfield House this summer.

Folk by the Oak 2020 will take place in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home on Sunday, July 19.

Also announced are bluegrass act The Local Honeys, joining Ye Vagabonds and Katherine Priddy on the Acorn line-up.

The festival's main stage line-up so far features Seasick Steve, Richard Thompson and Kate Rusby.

The Folk by the Oak crowd at Hatfield House last summer. Picture: Julie Fowlis The Folk by the Oak crowd at Hatfield House last summer. Picture: Julie Fowlis

Folk-punk six-piece Skinny Lister brings together a youthful bunch with talent beyond their years.

Since forming in London in 2009 their love of live performances has seen them play huge tours across Europe and North America, often with the likes of Frank Turner or Dropkick Murphys.

Released last year, their fourth album, The Story Is... - produced and mixed by Barny Barnicott of Arctic Monkeys, The Enemy and The Temper Trap fame - takes everyday tales, the minutiae of our lives, and turns them into potent songs replete with insightful social commentary and relatable humour.

Festival director Adam Slough said: "If you've ever caught a live performance by folk-punk six-piece Skinny Lister you'll be in no doubt as to why we've booked them to headline our Acorn Stage this year.

"With these songs, stories and passionate live performances, Skinny Lister have a reputation for charming and thrilling their audiences.

"Their fervent, energetic live style is perfect for our Acorn Stage finale.

"Their collective showmanship promising a riotous, rip-roaring and unforgettable set!"

Also announced for the Acorn tent are international ambassadors of Appalachian music, The Local Honeys.

The Local Honeys will play the Acorn Stage at music festival Folk by the Oak 2020 in the grounds of Hatfield House.

Comprised of Kentucky-born and raised Linda Jean Stokley and Montana Hobbs, The Local Honeys have dedicated themselves both to the preservation of the old tunes and the creation of the new.

Live on stage they have a reputation for enthralling audiences with their ability to tear into hard driving fiddle tunes, sing the high lonesome sound, and weave a damn fine story.

Adam added: "Their deep love for and understanding of all things 'hillbilly' shine gloriously through the songwriting and performances of this exceptionally talented duo.

"We are delighted they are joining us this summer to bring some bluegrass magic to our Acorn Stage."

With celebrated American bluesman Seasick Steve, folk-rock icon Richard Thompson, and folk superstar Kate Rusby already announced for the Main Stage, Folk by the Oak's early booking offer sounds like great value.

Tickets are available for just £33.50 until midnight on Friday, January 31.

To book tickets, visit the Folk by the Oak website at www.folkbytheoak.com