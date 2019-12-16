First Acorn Stage acts announced for Folk by the Oak festival in Hatfield

Katherine Priddy has been announced for the Acorn Stage at next summer's Folk by the Oak festival in Hatfield. Picture: supplied by Folk by the Oak Supplied by Folk by the Oak

Folk by the Oak organisers have announced the first two names for their second stage in Hatfield next summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ye Vagabonds will play the Acorn Stage at Folk by the Oak 2020 in the grounds of Hertfordshire stately home Hatfield House. Picture: Myles O'Reilly Ye Vagabonds will play the Acorn Stage at Folk by the Oak 2020 in the grounds of Hertfordshire stately home Hatfield House. Picture: Myles O'Reilly

The Acorn Stage is billed as the festival's "platform for a new generation of folk artists" and the first acts announced for 2020 are Ye Vagabonds and Katherine Priddy.

Ye Vagabonds are comprised of talented brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn, who deservedly picked up Best Traditional Track at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards this year with Foggy Dew.

Katherine Priddy has been turning all the right heads since the release of her debut EP Wolf in September 2018.

Richard Thompson cited Wolf as "the best thing I've heard all year" in MOJO Magazine and she was invited to support him on his recent tour of Ireland.

The emerging talent has also earned airplay from the likes of Mark Radcliffe, Janice Long and Tom Robinson.

Folk by the Oak will take place in the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Super early bird tickets for Folk by the Oak are on sale for £35.50 for a limited period at www.folkbytheoak.com