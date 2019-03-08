Folk by the Oak stage times for Hatfield House festival

Folk by the Oak main stage.

Stage times have been announced for this weekend's Folk by the Oak festival at Hatfield House.

Folk by the Oak.

Folk by the Oak will once again take over the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, July 14.

The family-friendly festival's main stage will be headlined by folk-punk troubadour Frank Turner, fresh from his numerous appearances at Glastonbury Festival last month.

Having previously played Knebworth's Sonisphere Festival and Hertfordshire's Standon Calling, the Be More Kind singer-songwriter is due on stage in Hatfield Park at 9.15pm with his backing band The Sleeping Souls.

Turner fans in the Queen Elizabeth Oak Field might also get an airing of tracks from Frank's forthcoming new album, No Man's Land.

Karine Polwart will open the main stage in Hatfield Park at 1.30pm, with Talisk making their FBTO debut at 2.45pm.

FBTO commission The Lost Words: Spell Songs, featuring the combined talents of Karine Polwart, Julie Fowlis, Seckou Keita, Kris Drever, Kerry Andrew, Rachel Newton, Beth Porter and Jim Molyneux, will play from 4.05pm to 5.15pm.

Folk festival favourite Seth Lakeman is due on at 5.50pm.

Watford sisters The Staves playing an hour set from 7.30pm.

Sisters The Staves will play Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House.

The London Youth Folk Ensemble will open the smaller Acorn Stage tent at 12.30pm.

Hannah Read is due on at 2.15pm, followed by Brìghde Chaimbeul at 3.30pm.

The Trials of Cato play from 5.15pm, with Grace Petrie on at 6.45pm.

The Acorn Stage will be headlined by Elephant Sessions at 8.30pm.

Folk by the Oak finale at Hatfield House.

Folk by the Oak 2019 set times

Acorn Stage

12.30pm - 1pm: London Youth Folk Ensemble.

1pm - 1.30pm: Robert Macfarlane & Jackie Morris.

2.15pm - 2.45pm: Hannah Read.

3.30pm - 4.05pm: Brìghde Chaimbeul.

5.15pm - 5.50pm: The Trials of Cato.

6.45pm - 7.30pm: Grace Petrie.

8.30pm - 9.15pm: Elephant Sessions.

Main Stage

1.30pm - 2.15pm: Karine Polwart.

2.45pm - 3.30pm: Talisk.

4.05pm - 5.15pm: The Lost Words - Spell Songs.

5.50pm - 6.45pm: Seth Lakeman.

7.30pm - 8.30pm: The Staves.

9.15pm - 10.30pm: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls.

● Please note, timings are approximate and may be subject to change.

For tickets, visit www.folkbytheoak.com