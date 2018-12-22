Advanced search

Festival favourite to return to Hatfield music event's main stage

22 December, 2018 - 10:00
Folk by the Oak 2018 in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Alan Davies.

Alan Davies

Three more acts playing an annual Hatfield music festival have been announced – with an “exciting” headliner due to be confirmed early in 2019.

Folk by the Oak will return to Hatfield House next year on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Organisers have confirmed more of the line-up set to play the family-friendly folk and acoustic festival in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home.

Former Folk by the Oak headliner Seth Lakeman, who played the first FBTO in 2008, will once again grace the main stage in the Queen Elizabeth Oak Field.

Grace Petrie and Elephant Sessions will both play the smaller Acorn Stage next summer.

A post on the Folk by the Oak Facebook page read: “We have a very exciting headliner to announce in early 2019, but right now we have some pre-Christmas joy to share… our festival favourite Seth Lakeman will be revving up the Main Stage next summer!

“Confirmed for the Acorn Stage is the incredible Grace Petrie, while the awesome Elephant Sessions, one of the best live acts currently on the folk scene, will headline.”

There are some artists that are always destined to return to Folk by the Oak and organisers are delighted that charismatic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Seth Lakeman, who last graced the FBTO Main Stage in 2014, will be returning next summer.

A FBTO spokesperson said: “Since we last had the pleasure of his company, Seth has been on many musical adventures, most recently a whirlwind world tour with rock legend Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters.”

During a short break from this tour Seth recorded his ninth solo album, The Well Worn Path, which has been met with rave reviews for its high energy, up-tempo, classic folk-rock approach. The album entered the UK Americana charts at No. 1 and Seth has now been nominated for 2019 UK Americana Awards Instrumentalist of the Year.

The Well Worn Path features Seth’s new band, which brings together long-time collaborator Ben Nicholls (upright and electric bass) with new members Kit Hawes (electric and acoustic guitar) and Evan Jenkins (drums).

Seth brought in Ben Hillier (Elbow, Blur, Depeche Mode, Doves) to produce the album, which was recorded in his Dartmoor studio in January 2018, and the end result promises a great live set.

The album has variously drawn comparisons with Fairport Convention, Neil Young, Nick Cave and Billy Bragg, and showcases Seth’s many and varied talents to the full.

FBTO organisers said: “We are delighted that we can once again invite you to revel in his trademark foot-stomping, fiddle bow-shredding and soaring vocals on the Folk by the Oak Main Stage in 2019!”

The latest FBTO 2019 line-up additions will join the already announced The Lost Words - Spell Songs, featuring the combined musical talents of Karine Polwart, Julie Fowlis, Seckou Keita, Kris Dreaver, Kerry Andrew, Rachel Newton, Beth Porter and Jim Molyneux.

Super early bird tickets for the festival are still available.

Book online by January 31, 2019 to get your tickets for just £34.50 per adult, or £97 for a family ticket for two adults and two children.

• To buy tickets for Folk by the Oak, visit www.folkbytheoak.com

Taste of France tucked away in rural Welwyn Hatfield setting

Welwyn Hatfield Times food columnist Becky Alexander visited the Waggoners in Brickwall Close, Ayot Green, Welwyn. Picture: Becky Alexander

DogFest to return to Knebworth with special guests Clare Balding and Noel Fitzpatrick

DogFest will return to Knebworth Park in 2019.

Essendon Primary School takes a step back in time for 70th anniversary

Essendon School Head Charlotte Tudway, year 6 school captains and worship prefect are joined by Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Barbara Fitzsimon, Bishop Alan of St Albans and Lady Salisbury to open the new outdoor classroom. Picture: DANNY LOO

Magical fun with Aladdin at Welwyn Garden City pantomime

Princess Yasmin (Keri Rae) and Aladdin (Ashley Standland) with the dancers in this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime Aladdin at Campus West. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter.
