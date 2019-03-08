Gren Bartley concert at Folk at the Maltings

Folk at the Maltings will feature Gren Bartley in St Albans on Friday, March 29. Picture: supplied by Folk at the Maltings. Supplied by Folk at the Maltings

A widely praised and accomplished musician will be appearing in concert at the Maltings in St Albans next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Folk at the Maltings welcomes singer and songwriter Gren Bartley on Friday, March 29 at 8pm.

He will be joined by Na-Mara, a local duo with a national reputation, and New Roots 2018 finalist Kirsty McLachlan.

Over the past few years Gren has honed his musical craft, touring the length and breadth of the UK and much of Europe with a band, writing and recording several albums worth of new material, and working with respected and talented musicians and producers.

For 2019, he is turning to a more stripped back sound of solo performance and has written and arranged a new album of tunes and songs exploring his love of world music and bottleneck slide guitar.

Modern-day troubadour Gren released his new album, Quiet, exclusively online and for free, although donations are welcome and it is available from his website grenbartley.com

Using his influences from older folk and world music traditions, he truly brings something new and unique to his audience.

Na-Mara will be launching their new album, Sisters and Brothers, at the gig.

Over recent years, Rob Garcia and Paul McNamara have earned a reputation for fine playing and powerful songwriting.

Sisters and Brothers, their fourth album, builds upon this with newly penned songs on contemporary and historical issues, tune sets from Celtic Spain, and new English translations of traditional ballads from France and Quebec.

Kirsty McLachlan, from Barnard Castle in Country Durham, is a keen musician who is studying music at school and is hoping to pursue a career in this field.

She is a budding singer-songwriter who plays a wide range of instruments, including violin, piano/keyboard, ukulele and bass guitar.

Tickets for the concert cost £12, students and concessions £11, and under-18s £7.50.

• For tickets, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ovo