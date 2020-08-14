Enter Shikari announced as St Albans City Football Club’s new shirt sponsors
PUBLISHED: 13:12 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 14 August 2020
DEREK_RIDGERS
Group Enter Shikari have backed their hometown football club by sponsoring St Albans City FC’s new kit for the season.
The St Albans quartet – Rou Reynolds, Rory Clewlow, Chris Batten and Rob Rolfe – are the new shirt sponsors of the Saints.
St Albans’ hummel home strip features the Clarence Park club’s traditional yellow and blue colour scheme, with Enter Shikari’s name emblazoned across the chest.
The kit will make its debut tomorrow (Saturday) against Hashtag United and is available now to pre-order at https://www.musicglue.com/st-albans-city-fc/
Enter Shikari bassist Chris Batten said: “Growing up I was passionate about two things... football and music.
“The reality is that sport and music go hand in hand when it comes to providing a positive outlet for young people, no matter what their background.
“St Albans City FC lead the way with their community outreach programs and Enter Shikari couldn’t be more proud to embark on a partnership with the club.
“We 100 per cent support the work St Albans City FC already do locally and we look forward to working together to find new ways we can give back to the city and the communities that raised us.”
The home shirt with Enter Shikari on will be available from St Albans City FC’s online store as well as via the band’s website at www.entershikari.com/store
Since forming the band at school in St Albans, Enter Shikari have scored six UK Album Chart Top 10 albums.
Their most recent release, this year’s Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, saw the group enter the charts at number two, the highest position of their career thus far.
Enter Shikari were crowned Best British Band by Rocksound Magazine in 2019, and 2017’s album The Spark received the Best Album award from Kerrang! Magazine at 2018’s Kerrang! Awards.
With all touring for 2020 off the table, the band’s Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible Tour of UK and Europe has been postponed until May, June and September 2021.
New dates can be found at www.entershikari.com/shows
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.