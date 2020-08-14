Advanced search

Enter Shikari announced as St Albans City Football Club’s new shirt sponsors

PUBLISHED: 13:12 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 14 August 2020

St Albans band Enter Shikari are St Albans City FC's new shirt sponsors. Picture: Derek Ridgers

St Albans band Enter Shikari are St Albans City FC's new shirt sponsors. Picture: Derek Ridgers

DEREK_RIDGERS

Group Enter Shikari have backed their hometown football club by sponsoring St Albans City FC’s new kit for the season.

Rock band Enter Shikari are the new sponsors of St Albans City's shirts.Rock band Enter Shikari are the new sponsors of St Albans City's shirts.

The St Albans quartet – Rou Reynolds, Rory Clewlow, Chris Batten and Rob Rolfe – are the new shirt sponsors of the Saints.

St Albans’ hummel home strip features the Clarence Park club’s traditional yellow and blue colour scheme, with Enter Shikari’s name emblazoned across the chest.

The kit will make its debut tomorrow (Saturday) against Hashtag United and is available now to pre-order at https://www.musicglue.com/st-albans-city-fc/

Enter Shikari bassist Chris Batten said: “Growing up I was passionate about two things... football and music.

“The reality is that sport and music go hand in hand when it comes to providing a positive outlet for young people, no matter what their background.

“St Albans City FC lead the way with their community outreach programs and Enter Shikari couldn’t be more proud to embark on a partnership with the club.

“We 100 per cent support the work St Albans City FC already do locally and we look forward to working together to find new ways we can give back to the city and the communities that raised us.”

The home shirt with Enter Shikari on will be available from St Albans City FC’s online store as well as via the band’s website at www.entershikari.com/store

Since forming the band at school in St Albans, Enter Shikari have scored six UK Album Chart Top 10 albums.

Their most recent release, this year’s Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, saw the group enter the charts at number two, the highest position of their career thus far.

Enter Shikari were crowned Best British Band by Rocksound Magazine in 2019, and 2017’s album The Spark received the Best Album award from Kerrang! Magazine at 2018’s Kerrang! Awards.

With all touring for 2020 off the table, the band’s Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible Tour of UK and Europe has been postponed until May, June and September 2021.

New dates can be found at www.entershikari.com/shows

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hertfordshire headteacher offers advice to parents for A-Level and GCSE results day

Headteacher Lara Péchard has offered advice to Hertfordshire parents for A-Level and GCSE results day. Picture: Sublime PR

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands opens booking system for visitors

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

CCTV image released after criminal damage to pub in Welwyn Garden City

This man may be able to help police with their enquiries following damage to a pub in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Out of control dog bites teenager in Welwyn Garden City causing ‘deep wounds’

A teenager was bitten by a dog in Welwyn Garden City last week. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Concern for welfare calls police to Hatfield shopping centre

The Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hertfordshire headteacher offers advice to parents for A-Level and GCSE results day

Headteacher Lara Péchard has offered advice to Hertfordshire parents for A-Level and GCSE results day. Picture: Sublime PR

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands opens booking system for visitors

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

CCTV image released after criminal damage to pub in Welwyn Garden City

This man may be able to help police with their enquiries following damage to a pub in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Out of control dog bites teenager in Welwyn Garden City causing ‘deep wounds’

A teenager was bitten by a dog in Welwyn Garden City last week. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Concern for welfare calls police to Hatfield shopping centre

The Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

A-Level results fiasco: University ‘practically impossible’ for Welwyn Hatfield student with lowered grade

Amal from Bishop's Hatfield Girl's School celebrating her results (in left hand corner) with Chancellor's students, Eren, Dan and Sam, in the right and Onslow St Audrey's in the bottom rectangle. Pictures: Supplied by schools.

Mill Green’s Teddy Bear fun day goes online

This year's Mill Green Teddy Bear Fun Day will take place online. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council

Enter Shikari announced as St Albans City Football Club’s new shirt sponsors

St Albans band Enter Shikari are St Albans City FC's new shirt sponsors. Picture: Derek Ridgers

Welham Green Post Office closed temporarily

North Mymms Post Office in Welham Green. Picture: Google Street View

Hatfield man pleads guilty to benefit fraud worth thousands of pounds

Luton Crown Court. Picture: Google Street View