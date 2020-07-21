Advanced search

Enter Shikari postpone tour until 2021

PUBLISHED: 18:48 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:58 21 July 2020

St Albans band Enter Shikari have postponed their UK tour until 2021. Picture: Derek Ridgers

St Albans band Enter Shikari have postponed their UK tour until 2021. Picture: Derek Ridgers

St Albans band Enter Shikari have postponed their planned 2020 European tour dates until next year.

The quartet – Rou Reynolds, Rob Rolfe, Chris Batten and Rory Clewlow – were due to play Alexandra Palace on Saturday, November 14.

However, that headline show at the famous North London venue and the rest of the group’s European gigs this year have now been postponed.

The band posted on Instagram: “Unfortunately, all this year’s shows have now been rescheduled to 2021 due to COVID-19 related circumstances.”

Enter Shikari will now play Ally Pally on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

All original tickets remain valid for the new tour dates.

Drummer Rob Rolfe tweeted: “By the time we play again it will have been the longest stretch – by far – of no shows since we formed back in 2003.

“The thought of it makes me VERY uncomfortable.”

Also tweeting about the postponed tour, bassist Chris Batten posted: “Devastated, but what a glorious day it will be when we can all celebrate music together again. Not too long to wait.”

The tour follows the band earlier this year releasing sixth studio album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, which reached number two in the UK charts.

Visit www.entershikari.com/shows for more.

