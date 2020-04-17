Advanced search

Enter Shikari release new album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible

PUBLISHED: 11:02 17 April 2020

Enter Shikari release new album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible today. Picture: Derek Ridgers

Enter Shikari have released their ambitious new album, Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible.

The St Albans band’s sixth studio album is available from today – Friday, April 17.

Released through So Recordings, Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible is a punk, electronic, orchestral opus, produced by frontman Rou Reynolds.

Rou said: “On one hand, of course we’d love to be able release this album in a less tumultuous period.

“To be able to tour it around the world and enjoy all the trappings of international rock stardom that we deserve.

“But maybe there’s something quite apt about releasing this record right now? Forced to promote our grand artistic endeavour via inadequate wifi signal.

“One would have thought, in recognition of the fact that the exact sort of societal change I’ve been writing about mankind needing for the past decade is now playing out in real time in our real lives, the Gods would have cut us some slack, but it looks like we’re in the same boat as the rest of you. Albeit infinitely more talented.

“Stay home, and keep washing those hands (and listen to our record).”

Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible tracklist:

1. The Great Unknown

2. Crossing The Rubicon

3. { The Dreamer’s Hotel }

4. Waltzing off the Face of the Earth (I. Crescendo)

5. modern living…

6. apocoholics anonymous (main theme in B minor)

7. the pressure’s on

8. Reprise 3

9. T.I.N.A.

10. Elegy For Extinction

11. Marionettes (I. The Discovery of Strings)

12. Marionettes (II. The Ascent)

13. satellites

14. the king

15. Waltzing off the Face of the Earth (II. Piangevole).

