Enter Shikari to release new album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible

St Albans band Enter Shikari will release new album 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible on April 17, 2020. Picture: Derek Ridgers DEREK_RIDGERS

St Albans band Enter Shikari have announced details of their new album, plus five intimate album launch shows.

The cover of Enter Shikari's new album ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible', which is released on April 17, 2020. The cover of Enter Shikari's new album ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible', which is released on April 17, 2020.

The St Albans four-piece - Rou Reynolds, Chris Batten, Rory Clewlow and Rob Rolfe - will release Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible on Friday, April 17, 2020 via So Recordings.

First single { The Dreamers Hotel } premiered as Annie Mac's Hottest Record last night (Monday) and is available now.

The former Slam Dunk Festival headliners will also play five special UK shows to launch the album.

These will be:

April 18 - Sheffield, Leadmill

April 19 - Glasgow, St Lukes

April 20 - Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

April 21 - London, Subterania

April 23 - Bristol, SWX

Described as the 'definitive Enter Shikari album', Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible is produced to dazzling effect by frontman and visionary Rou Reynolds.

The follow-up to fifth studio album The Spark, it is an album about possibility, the unnerving irony of endless possibility, the band asking themselves what they can achieve as the world questions "what is possible?".

Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible leads the listener from pure pop to scorching punk-rock fury, through four-to-the-floor beats and beautiful orchestral composition.

Waltzing Off The Face Of The Earth (I. Crescendo) and (II. Plangevole) draws you into the madness of modern life.

Elegy For Extinction is a classical gem recorded in Prague with the City Of Prague Symphony Orchestra, and arranged by renowned film and television soundtrack composer George Fenton, whose credits include Gandhi, Blue Planet, Planet Earth, Groundhog Day and My Name Is Jo.

the first single { The Dreamers Hotel }, a lavishly produced anthem.

The inspiration for Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible came while putting together their book Dear Future Historians, published by Faber, which charts the lyrical creativity of the band.

Reynolds said: "Looking at all we had achieved, gave us a better sense of perspective and confidence.

"What are we capable of? What is possible? These questions are part of Shikari's DNA. "

"But now we reflect a society where possibility itself has drifted from something of optimistic opportunity to something quite frightening."

Rou Reynolds is post-punk's renaissance man - a musician, producer, composer, published author, and campaigner, who has spent much of the last few years as an advocate of mental health charities following his well-documented struggles on Enter Shikari's critically acclaimed album The Spark.

Alongside Reynolds stands the Rob Rolfe (drums), Chris Batten (bass) and Rory Clewlow (guitar), making up one of the UK's truly great British bands.

The last decade has seen Enter Shikari increase their stature year on year.

They have scored four Top 10 albums, millions of streams, huge sell-out world tours - most recently in Russia and two American tours - as well as multiple awards.

Last year they were crowned 'Best British Band' by Rocksound, and Enter Shikari won 'Best Album' from Kerrang! for The Spark at 2018's awards.

Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible tracklist:

1. The Great Unknown

2. Crossing The Rubicon

3. { The Dreamers Hotel }

4. Waltzing off the Face of the Earth (I. Crescendo)

5. modern living…

6. apocoholics anonymous (main theme in B minor)

7. the pressure's on

8. Reprise 3

9. T.I.N.A

10. Elegy For Extinction

11. Marionettes (I. The Discovery of Strings)

12. Marionettes (II. The Ascent)

13. satellites

14. the king

15. Waltzing off the Face of the Earth (II. Piangevole)

To be among the first to hear Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, pre-order the album at https://orcd.co/nothingistrue

Tickets for the launch shows will be available to those who pre-order the album from the online band store and to members of the band's Future Historians fan club.