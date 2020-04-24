Advanced search

St Albans band Enter Shikari enter album charts at number two

PUBLISHED: 19:29 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:40 24 April 2020

Enter Shikari new album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible entered the charts at number two. Picture: Derek Ridgers

St Albans band Enter Shikari are celebrating their highest charting UK album to date.

The Hertfordshire quartet – frontman Rou Reynolds, drummer Rob Rolfe, bassist Chris Batten and guitarist Rory Clewlow – entered the Official Album Charts at number two this evening with new studio album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible.

They were beaten to top spot by Gerry Cinnamon, who scored his first number one on this week’s chart with The Bonny.

Enter Shikari still sold more copies of their sixth studio album last week than Dua Lipa with Future Nostalgia, Lewis Capaldi and former One Direction star Harry Styles.

The band posted on Instagram: “#NothingIsTrue is #2 in the U.K. official album chart!

“Thank you to everyone that’s bought and streamed the album so far, as well as to everyone that’s sent us kind words. It really does mean a lot.”

Produced by Rou Reynolds, Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible is Enter Shikari’s fifth top 10 album.

Debut album Take To The Skies reached number four in 2007.

Third album A Flash Flood of Colour also peaked at four in 2012, and The Mindsweep reached number six five years ago.

The band’s last album, the critically acclaimed The Spark, achieved a top five position in 2017.

