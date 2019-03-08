Hold on Tight! ELO tribute to celebrate Jeff Lynne's songs in St Albans

The ELO Encounter will be appearing live at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: supplied by Alban Arena supplied by Alban Arena

Roll over Beethoven, because the greatest tribute to Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra is coming to St Albans.

The ELO Encounter will be performing live at The Alban Arena on Monday, June 17.

The all-live show features soaring strings, striking vocal harmonies and the much- loved songs from ELO's hit-filled library.

The ELO Encounter promises a night filled with rock, roll and Mr Blue Skies!

So Hold On Tight because Rock 'n' Roll Is King in a show that is guaranteed to have you partying All Over The World.

Not only recreating the wonderful music of ELO, it's a spectacular live show from start to finish featuring stunning lights and special effects.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and expect to hear all the hits including Mr Blue Sky.

Tickets cost £24 and £22.50.

To book tickets, call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or visit www.alban-arena.co.uk