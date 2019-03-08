Advanced search

Herts still at the heart of Eastern Electrics

PUBLISHED: 14:54 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 02 August 2019

Eastern Electrics 2018 at Morden Park. Picture: Paul Christian.

Eastern Electrics 2018 at Morden Park. Picture: Paul Christian.

Paul Christian

Despite no longer being staged in Hertfordshire after wandering from Knebworth Park to Hatfield House, and then to Morden in London, Eastern Electrics still has a link to the county.

Eastern Electrics 2018 at Morden Park. Picture: Paul Christian.

The underground house and techno festival will feature up-and-coming Herts-based DJ duo, Ninetyone, among a host of stellar acts from the world of dance.

These include heavyweights like MK, Goldie, Orbital, Skream, Claptone and more.

Returning to Morden Park over ​Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August​ 4, Eastern Electrics will include a ​pool party​, vamped up VIP area and more.

This weekend will again see the construction of the impressive Switchyard Stage and a host of other arenas catering to varied electronic tastes.

Eastern Electrics 2018 at Morden Park. Picture: Paul Christian.

This year will also feature an after-party at legendary London venue Fabric, which will feature a DJ set from M25 rave icons Orbital.

Weekend and day tickets are available from https://ee.stubhubtickets.com/entradas/en/comprarEvento?idEvento=1040

Eastern Electrics 2018 at Morden Park. Picture: Paul Christian.

Eastern Electrics 2018 at Morden Park. Picture: Paul Christian.

Eastern Electrics 2018 at Morden Park. Picture: Paul Christian.Eastern Electrics 2018 at Morden Park. Picture: Paul Christian.

