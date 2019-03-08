Herts still at the heart of Eastern Electrics
PUBLISHED: 14:54 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 02 August 2019
Paul Christian
Despite no longer being staged in Hertfordshire after wandering from Knebworth Park to Hatfield House, and then to Morden in London, Eastern Electrics still has a link to the county.
The underground house and techno festival will feature up-and-coming Herts-based DJ duo, Ninetyone, among a host of stellar acts from the world of dance.
These include heavyweights like MK, Goldie, Orbital, Skream, Claptone and more.
Returning to Morden Park over Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4, Eastern Electrics will include a pool party, vamped up VIP area and more.
This weekend will again see the construction of the impressive Switchyard Stage and a host of other arenas catering to varied electronic tastes.
This year will also feature an after-party at legendary London venue Fabric, which will feature a DJ set from M25 rave icons Orbital.
Weekend and day tickets are available from https://ee.stubhubtickets.com/entradas/en/comprarEvento?idEvento=1040