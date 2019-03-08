Review: Eastern Electrics festival just keeps getting better

Another colourful and loud instalment of Eastern Electrics delighted festival-goers.

Deep house headliner MK and mysterious masked DJ Claptone held court on the main stage on the Saturday as the familiar Switchyard stage returned alongside a host of other arenas, including the Future of EE stage, where Hertfordshire double act NinetyOne put on an animated performance.

They kept the Herts flag flying three years after the event decamped from the county after previous stints at Hatfield House and Knebworth Park.

A full-sized swimming pool brought a taste of the Vegas or Ibiza pool party scene to Morden Park as ravers digested a diet of underground house and techno on the Saturday and unwound to urban sounds on the Sunday.

The weather mercifully stayed clear, with sunny spells breaking through, and sunset vibes offered the perfect Balearic-style backdrop to Claptone's soaring performance.

This felt like a festival fully at ease with itself and must have been the biggest to date.

Variety was the key as funky tunes gave way to thumping bass and euphoric hands-in-the-air splendour as you walked around the sprawling site.

Veteran rave legends Orbital looked right at home in a massive marquee bathed in alternating red and blue lights, their trademark head torches nodding rhythmically to the beat.

Eastern Electrics just keeps getting better.

