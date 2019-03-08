Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Review: Eastern Electrics festival just keeps getting better

PUBLISHED: 17:57 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 12 August 2019

Eastern Electrics 2019. Picture: Paul Christian

Eastern Electrics 2019. Picture: Paul Christian

Paul Christian

Another colourful and loud instalment of Eastern Electrics delighted festival-goers.

The Switchyard stage at Eastern Electrics 2019. Picture: Paul ChristianThe Switchyard stage at Eastern Electrics 2019. Picture: Paul Christian

Deep house headliner MK and mysterious masked DJ Claptone held court on the main stage on the Saturday as the familiar Switchyard stage returned alongside a host of other arenas, including the Future of EE stage, where Hertfordshire double act NinetyOne put on an animated performance.

They kept the Herts flag flying three years after the event decamped from the county after previous stints at Hatfield House and Knebworth Park.

A full-sized swimming pool brought a taste of the Vegas or Ibiza pool party scene to Morden Park as ravers digested a diet of underground house and techno on the Saturday and unwound to urban sounds on the Sunday.

The weather mercifully stayed clear, with sunny spells breaking through, and sunset vibes offered the perfect Balearic-style backdrop to Claptone's soaring performance.

Eastern Electrics 2019. Picture: Paul ChristianEastern Electrics 2019. Picture: Paul Christian

This felt like a festival fully at ease with itself and must have been the biggest to date.

Variety was the key as funky tunes gave way to thumping bass and euphoric hands-in-the-air splendour as you walked around the sprawling site.

Veteran rave legends Orbital looked right at home in a massive marquee bathed in alternating red and blue lights, their trademark head torches nodding rhythmically to the beat.

Eastern Electrics just keeps getting better.

The Switchyard stage at Eastern Electrics 2019. Picture: Paul ChristianThe Switchyard stage at Eastern Electrics 2019. Picture: Paul Christian

Eastern Electrics 2019. Picture: Paul ChristianEastern Electrics 2019. Picture: Paul Christian

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View.

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days of free movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

County council terminates contract with waste disposal company Veolia

A Veolia waste vehicle unloading. Picture: Alexis Duclos

Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant

Have you got a spare bed for a young homeless person?

Depaul UK has helped 63,000 perople since 1989. Picture: Pexels.

Most Read

Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View.

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days of free movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

County council terminates contract with waste disposal company Veolia

A Veolia waste vehicle unloading. Picture: Alexis Duclos

Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant

Have you got a spare bed for a young homeless person?

Depaul UK has helped 63,000 perople since 1989. Picture: Pexels.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Charity cycle rally to take place between Welwyn Garden City and Hertford

The Mixed Group's cycle rally fundraiser is being held in September, after a successful 2018 event. Picture: Isabelle Alajooz

Dynamic duo hoping county and international experience will lead Hatfield to glory

Leilani Feaunati and Sam Clapham, the new coaching team at Hatfield Queen Elizabeth Rugby Club. Picture: DAVID RAWLINGS

Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant

Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View.

Qayyum and Southgate lead the way as North Mymms and WGC battle to big score draw

Hamza Qayyum starred with the bat for North Mymms as well as picking up three wickets against WGC. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists