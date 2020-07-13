Advanced search

Grime star Wiley and Marc Almond added to Northaw drive-in concert series

PUBLISHED: 13:44 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 13 July 2020

Utilita Live From The Drive-In will feature Marc Almond at Colesdale Farm in Northaw. Here is an impression of how the stage might look at night. Picture: Live Nation

Utilita Live From The Drive-In will feature Marc Almond at Colesdale Farm in Northaw. Here is an impression of how the stage might look at night. Picture: Live Nation

Live Nation

Soft Cell singer Marc Almond and grime star Wiley are among the latest acts to be added to the drive-in concert series coming to Northaw.

Chart-topping Tainted Love and Something’s Gotten Hold of My Heart star Marc Almond will be appearing in the Hertfordshire countryside near Potters Bar in September.

Utilita Live From The Drive-In presents Marc Almond - Hits Past And Present at Colesdale Farm – the concert series’ London venue – on Sunday, September 6.

Also newly announced is ‘Godfather of Grime’ Wiley Presents Boasty Gang on Thursday, August 6 and Friday, August 7, at 9pm both days.

Rock band Those Damn Crows will play the Welwyn Hatfield venue in Northaw Road West on Thursday, August 13.

Live Nation is bringing Utilita Live From The Drive-In to Colesdale Farm in Northaw, HertfordshireLive Nation is bringing Utilita Live From The Drive-In to Colesdale Farm in Northaw, Hertfordshire

The Welsh rockers tweeted: “Who’s ready for some shows??? Ok it’s different but let’s support live music and try something different. Tickets - https://www.livenation.co.uk

For something a bit different, Elvana, an Elvis fronted Nirvana tribute, will play Colesdale Farm on Friday, August 28 at 6.30pm.

Tickets for the latest gigs go on general sale on Friday, July 17, after a Live Nation pre-sale.

The Utilita line-up additions join the likes of former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley, Sigala, Beverley Knight, Embrace, Boyzlife, Dizzee Rascal, Russell Watson, The Zutons, Gary Numan and The Streets coming to the county for a programme of outdoor drive-in shows.

Gig-goers will have their own dedicated area next to their vehicle to watch the concerts in a socially distanced setting.

A week after Soft Cell’s Say Hello, Wave Goodbye star Marc Almond headlines Northaw, Jack Savoretti will play two shows at the farmland on Sunday, September 13, at 6.30pm and 9pm.

Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall is also due to play Utilita Live From The Drive-In at Northaw on Monday, September 14.

The Rewind Festival will arrive in Northaw on Sunday, August 30 for a show featuring hits from 80s stars Heaven 17, Altered Images and Toyah.

A programme of family entertainment curated by Camp Bestival has also been announced for the Welwyn Hatfield venue, along with performances of hit West End musical SIX.

For more on Utilita Live From the Drive-In, visit www.livenation.co.uk/utilitalivefromthedrivein

