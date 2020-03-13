Coronavirus update: Forum Hertfordshire events cancelled in Hatfield

All night events at The Forum Hertfordshire on the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus in Hatfield have been cancelled until the end of April. Picture: Casey Gutteridge Archant

All Forum Hertfordshire night events in Hatfield have been cancelled until the end of April as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

A concert at The Forum Hertfordshire in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Gutteridge A concert at The Forum Hertfordshire in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

The on-campus nightclub at the University of Hertfordshire announced the decision yesterday (Friday).

The news comes following a student at the Hatfield-based university testing positive for COVID-19.

The Hertfordshire Students' Union venue in College Lane confirmed the cancellation of events via its Facebook and Instagram pages.

An Instagram post read: 'With students' best interests in mind, we have unfortunately had to make the decision that all Forum Hertfordshire night events will be cancelled until the end of April where we will review the situation.

'Anyone who has purchased a ticket for these events online will automatically be refunded, those that have purchased physical tickets will need to contact the rep they bought them from.'

The University of Hertfordshire's Viva Las Vegas-themed Summer Ball 2020, currently scheduled for Thursday, May 21, is still on at the moment.

The Forum Herts statement added: 'At this time the Summer Ball is going ahead as planned but we will monitor the situation and update you closer to the time.

'If you are concerned and want to talk to someone at the university, please contact: deanofstudents@herts.ac.uk

'If you feel unwell, experience any COVID-19 symptoms, or have been in contact with someone who is suspected or has COVID-19, please call NHS 111 and follow their advice.'

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the university has taken precautions to protect students, staff and visitors from infection.

Next week - Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20 - will be a reading week for students at the university, with no face-to-face teaching including lectures and seminars.

Starting on Monday, March 23, the University of Hertfordshire will move to online learning for all students until after the Easter break.

Students are asked not to attend sessions on campus, including lectures and seminars, and instead access their studies using the UH online learning platform.

The university's COVID-19 guidance for visitors is that all non-essential on campus visits are cancelled until the end of April.

For the latest University of Hertfordshire coronavirus updates, visit www.herts.ac.uk/coronavirus

To find out the answers to some frequently asked questions, visit Ask Herts at https://ask.herts.ac.uk/coronavirus-covid-19-student-frequently-asked-questions