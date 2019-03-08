Win a pair of tickets to Cool Britannia Festival at Knebworth

Basement Jaxx will close Cool Britannia 2019 at Knebworth Park with a DJ set on Sunday, September 1. Picture: Jean-Luc Brouard © jean-luc brouard 2013 all rights reserved

Cool Britannia returns to Knebworth Park later this month - and you could win tickets to the final day of the 1990s inspired music festival.

Flying the flag at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Flying the flag at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Following last summer's successful inaugural Cool Britannia headlined by Happy Mondays and Ocean Colour Scene, the Britpop festival returns to the grounds of Knebworth House from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1, 2019.

The Saturday night this summer will be headlined by Sit Down and She's A Star indie favourites James, with Sleeper, Black Grape and Embrace also on the bill.

Electronic music maestros Basement Jaxx - duo Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe - will close the festival on the Sunday with a DJ set choreographed to a stunning fireworks display.

The Cool Britannia main stage line-up on the Sunday also includes The Coral and Starsailor.

Dreams singer Gabrielle, Staying out for the Summer indie-rockers Dodgy, Echobelly, Babybird and those Fun Lovin' Criminals will also appear.

Basement Jaxx will round off the weekend with their DJ set along with a pyrotechnic finale specially designed for the festival.

The Ministry of Sound dance tent will also be back with a top class bill of DJs. We have two pairs of tickets for the Sunday at Cool Britannia Festival 2019 to be won.

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the Knebworth music festival, answer the question below and follow the entry instructions.

Who is headlining Cool Britannia Festival on the Sunday at Knebworth House this year?

a) Ocean Colour Scene

b) Happy Mondays

c) Basement Jaxx

To enter, email your answer together with your name, address and contact number to comps@whtimes.co.uk

Please include 'Cool' in the subject line. The closing date for entries is noon on Monday, August 12.

Tickets for the festival are available via the official Cool Britannia website at www.coolbritanniafest.com