Who to see and when at Knebworth's Cool Britannia music festival
PUBLISHED: 21:18 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:31 24 August 2019
Organisers have announced the stage times for this year's Cool Britannia Festival at Knebworth Park.
The 1990s inspired indie and dance music festival will return to the grounds of Knebworth House - the Hertfordshire stately home of rock - from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1.
The Knebworth festival's main stage will be headlined over the weekend by indie favourites James and electronic dance music duo Basement Jaxx with a DJ set.
Basement Jaxx's Sunday night DJ set will be accompanied by a special fireworks display.
The Cool Britannia 2019 line-up will also includes Black Grape, Sleeper, Embrace, Starsailor, The Coral and a 90s anthems DJ set from BBC Radio DJ Jo Whiley, who has also helped curate the main stage on the Saturday.
Among the DJs set to appear over the weekend are Seb Fontaine, Danny Rampling, Norman Jay, and Phil Hartnoll of Orbital.
Goldie replaces the previously announced Maxi Jazz of Faithless who has had to cancel his appearance.
There will also be club PAs in the Ministry of Sound arena from Baby D, Livin' Joy and Shades of Rhythm.
Promoters have now confirmed the set times for the main stage, Barn Stage and the Ministry of Sound Big Top.
The second Cool Britannia will open with a 'Welcome Party' on Friday, August 30 for camping and weekend ticket holders, with an acoustic performance from Miles & Erica of The Wonder Stuff and DJs playing in the MoS tent.
There will also be karaoke, a funfair, street food, a freak show and themed bars.
Tickets for Cool Britannia are available from www.coolbritanniafest.com
Tickets will also be available at the site box office.
COOL BRITANNIA 2019 LINE-UP AND SET TIMES
● Friday, August 30
Ministry of Sound Big Top
8pm: DJ Jamie Taylor
8.30pm: DJ Jamie Taylor
10pm: Seb Fontaine
11.30pm: Baby D
11.45pm: Danny Rampling.
The Barn Stage
6.30pm: Uke 2
7.30pm: Britpop Collective
9.15pm: Miles & Erica of The Wonder Stuff
10.15pm: New York Brass Band.
● Saturday, August 31
Main Stage
2pm: The Farm
2.55pm: The Bluetones
3.55pm: Soul II Soul
4.55pm: Black Grape
5.55pm: Sleeper
7.05pm: Embrace
8.15pm: Jo Whiley DJ set
9pm: James.
Ministry of Sound Stage
8.30pm: Jamie Taylor
10pm: Norman Jay
11.30pm: Livin' Joy
11.15pm: Goldie with MC LowQui.
● Sunday, September 1
Main Stage
2pm: Babybird
2.55pm: Dodgy
3.50pm: Echobelly
4.45pm: Fun Lovin' Criminals
5.50pm: Gabrielle
6.55pm: Starsailor
8pm: The Coral
9.10pm: Basement Jaxx (DJ set).
Ministry of Sound Stage
8.30pm: Jamie Taylor
10pm: Graeme Park
11.30pm: Shades of Rhythm
11.15pm: Phil Hartnoll (Orbital).
* Schedule subject to change.