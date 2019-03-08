Video

Another band added to Knebworth music festival Cool Britannia

Main Stage at Cool Britannia Festival 2018 at Knebworth Park. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS ©2018 Kevin Richards - all rights reserved

Festival organisers have added another Britpop era band to the Cool Britannia line-up set for Knebworth this summer.

Echobelly have been added to the Cool Britannia 2019 line-up set for Knebworth Park this summer. Picture: supplied by Cool Britannia Echobelly have been added to the Cool Britannia 2019 line-up set for Knebworth Park this summer. Picture: supplied by Cool Britannia

The Britpop-inspired music festival will return to Knebworth Park over the weekend of Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1.

Following its acclaimed launch last year, Cool Britannia Festival will once again celebrate the best of indie and dance music.

Knebworth festival-goers can expect Great Things on the main stage on the Sunday afternoon with Echobelly added to the Cool Britannia 2019 line-up.

Fronted by vocalist Sonya Madan, Echobelly join You're Gorgeous stars Babybird, Staying Out for The Summer group Dodgy and Dreams singer Gabrielle on the Sunday, September 1 line-up.

Fun Lovin' Criminals will bring the Scooby Snacks to the 2019 Cool Britannia party on the closing day, while there will also be sets from Starstailor, who enjoyed hits in the early 2000s with Good Souls, Alcoholic and Silence is Easy, and Pass It On and Dreaming of You hit makers The Coral.

Basement Jaxx will round off the main stage in the grounds of Knebworth House on the Sunday with a special DJ set accompanied by an explosive pyrotechnic finale specially designed for the festival by Fantastic Fireworks.

Cool Britannia's Saturday main stage line-up has been curated by BBC Radio's Jo Whiley, who will also perform a DJ set of 90s anthems.

Appearing will be All Together Now stars The Farm and Slight Return legends The Bluetones.

The Cool Britannia 2019 line-up poster with Echobelly added to the Sunday main stage bill. Picture: supplied by Cool Britannia The Cool Britannia 2019 line-up poster with Echobelly added to the Sunday main stage bill. Picture: supplied by Cool Britannia

Jazzie B and Soul II Soul, famous for UK chart-topper Back to Life (However Do You Want Me) and Black Grape, Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder's other band, will also play the main stage.

Reformed Sale of the Century indie rockers Sleeper, fronted by Louise Wener, will make a rare festival appearance at Knebworth.

Embrace return to Knebworth Park following their recent Good Will Out album anniversary tour, and Sit Down indie favourite James will headline Cool Britannia's second edition on the Saturday.

The Ministry of Sound Stage is also back at Knebworth, bigger and better than ever, with an epic line-up including Danny Rampling, Maxi Jazz of Faithless, Orbital's Phil Hartnoll, Seb Fontaine, Norman Jay MBE and Graeme Park.

There will also be live PAs from Baby D, Livin' Joy and Shades of Rhythm.

The Knebworth music festival will open with a welcome party on the Friday night for camping and weekend ticket holders, featuring an acoustic performance from Miles & Erica of The Wonder Stuff.

• Tickets for Cool Britannia are available via the official festival website www.coolbritanniafest.com

Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS