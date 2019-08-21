Advanced search

Faithless star forced to cancel Knebworth Cool Britannia music festival set

PUBLISHED: 12:14 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 22 August 2019

Maxi Jazz relaxing before his DJ Set at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Maxi Jazz relaxing before his DJ Set at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

©2018 Kevin Richards - all rights reserved

Faithless star Maxi Jazz has had to cancel his appearance at Knebworth's Cool Britannia Festival.

Maxi Jazz DJ Set at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSMaxi Jazz DJ Set at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Music festival Cool Britannia returns to the grounds of Knebworth House from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1.

The main stage will be headlined over the weekend by Sit Down indie favourites James and a DJ set from electronic music duo Basement Jaxx.

God is a DJ and Insomnia star Maxi Jazz was due to appear in the Ministry of Sound tent on the Saturday with a personal DJ set.

Maxi went down a storm on the main stage at Cool Britannia last year, finishing one of the sets of the weekend with dance classic Insomnia.

However, Maxi is currently recovering from deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and has had to cancel his return appearance at Knebworth Park.

Cool Britannia promoters have now booked Goldie with MC LowQui as a replacement for the MoS stage.

Posting an update on Facebook, Cool Britannia wrote: "We are so gutted to announce that Maxi Jazz has had to cancel his set at Cool Britannia."

This was followed by the following message: "From his management: Following the news in April regarding Maxi's DVT recovery, he would like to thank you all for the overwhelming love and support shown from across the world.

Maxi Jazz at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSMaxi Jazz at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

"While Maxi continues to recover, his doctors have advised he takes a little more time off and additionally, aren't allowing him to fly for a few more weeks, therefore we, unfortunately, have to cancel the upcoming shows between now and the end of August.

"Although this is disappointing for everyone including Maxi, his health is paramount.

"Maxi sends his apologies and he can't wait to finally get back on stage.

"He recently bought a drum kit to pass the time while recovering at home and his neighbours are also very keen for him to back to work as soon as possible!"

Maxi Jazz's DJ set at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSMaxi Jazz's DJ set at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Cool Britannia yesterday confirmed that Goldie will now appear at Knebworth as Maxi Jazz's replacement.

The festival tweeted: "LINE UP UPDATE

"After the recent changes to our Saturday Ministry of Sound line up, we are VERY excited to announce that Goldie w/ MC Lowqui will be closing the night!!"

The Ministry of Sound dance stage is also due to feature Danny Rampling, Seb Fontaine and Orbital's Phil Hartnoll over the weekend.

As well as James, the main stage will feature sets from The Farm, Soul II Soul, The Bluetones, Sleeper, Black Grape and Embrace on the Saturday.

The Cool Britannia 2019 Sunday line-up is due to include Babybird, Dodgy, Echobelly, Fun Lovin' Criminals, Gabrielle, Starsailor and The Coral.

Basement Jaxx's closing DJ set will be accompanied by a specially produced fireworks display.

For more details and to buy tickets, visit www.coolbritanniafest.com

