Urban Soul Orchestra to release Classic Ibiza Sundowners & Anthems album

While you wait for Classic Ibiza to return to Hatfield Park in 2021 you can listen to the new Urban Soul Orchestra album of Ibiza tunes. Picture: Phil Drury 2324 Photography

While Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House has been postponed until August 2021, you can still enjoy dance tunes from the White Isle performed by the Urban Soul Orchestra.

Urban Soul Orchestra conductor Stephen Hussey at Classic Ibiza. Picture: Phil Drury Urban Soul Orchestra conductor Stephen Hussey at Classic Ibiza. Picture: Phil Drury

The dance-meets-classical concert may not be taking place in Hertfordshire this summer but USO, who perform at the concert, are releasing an album, Classic Ibiza II – Sundowners & Anthems, on May 30 featuring many of the tracks performed on the evening.

Inspired by the Classic Ibiza show, which last year performed to 70,000 people in the UK and Spain, the album contains orchestral reworkings of iconic chill-out tracks and classic club anthems from the White Isle.

USO musicians have been working at the top of the UK music industry for nearly 30 years, providing the strings on many of the original recordings and working alongside artists whose music is featured in the Classic Ibiza tour, including Groove Armada, Nightmares On Wax, Ultra Naté, Octave One, Full Intention, Robert Miles and Spiller.

The album is produced by long-term collaborators Joe Crisp and USO founder Stephen Hussey.

Stephen also creates the orchestrations and conducts the Classic Ibiza live shows.

He said: “We were there at the beginning when dance music broke into the mainstream, so wanted to treat these tracks with respect by maintaining their authenticity, while adding new and inventive elements.

“So many classic house tracks are drenched with luscious orchestral arrangements, so they really lend themselves to the full classical reinvention.”

The album also features performances from USO’s vocalists who have performed with many of the industry’s greats.

These include Jina Burrows (Soul II Soul and Public Enemy), Roo Savill (Florence + The Machine and Nile Rogers) and Renn Washington (Basement Jaxx and Jamiroquai).

Stephen said: “The album takes you on a journey through the perfect night in Ibiza, or the perfect night at a Classic Ibiza show.

“Starting with a sultry rendition of Slip Into Something More Comfortable, it builds through soulful house numbers like Missing to a moving yet uplifting version of Adagio for Strings.

“The dramatic and emotional themes of these two tracks seem so relevant right now.”

Stephen added: “We then enter a whirlwind of some real classics with two medley mash-ups, from The Chemical Brothers’ Hey Boy Hey Girl to Energy 52’s Cafe Del Mar.

“After a fitting tribute to Avicii, with his smash hit Levels, the album concludes with the all fire and symphonic flair of Darude’s Sandstorm.”

Classic Ibiza will be returning to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

• Classic Ibiza II – Sundowners & Anthems is available on all major digital platforms from May 30, 2020.

The full track listing on the album is as follows:

Slip Into Something More Comfortable (Kinobe)

Moments In Love (Art of Noise)

Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad? (Moby)

Pacific State (808 State)

Waves (Mr Probz)

Missing (Everything But The Girl)

Easy/Superstylin’ (Groove Armada)

Adagio For Strings (Samuel Barber, William Orbit, Ferry Corsten)

Bangers & Anthems Megamix: Out Of Space (The Prodigy), Hey Boy Hey Girl (The Chemical Brothers), Touch Me (Rui Da Silva), Rhythm Of The Night (Corona) and Free (Ultra Naté)

Deep House Orchestral Mashup: Resurrection (PPK), 7 Days & One Week (BBE), Cafe Del Mar (Energy 52) and Encore Une Fois (Sash!)

Levels (Avicii)

Sandstorm (Darude).

• Classic Ibiza will be touring again in 2021.

The venues and dates are:

Ragley Hall, Warwickshire – Saturday, July 3.

Weston Park, Shropshire – Saturday, July 17.

Bowood House, Wiltshire – Saturday, July 24.

Burghley House, Lincolnshire – Saturday, July 31.

Blickling Estate, Norfolk – Saturday, August 7.

Hatfield House, Hertfordshire – Saturday, August 21.