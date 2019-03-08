Poll

Dance tracks revealed for Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield House

Classic Ibiza 2019 at Ragley Hall. The concert comes to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Phil Drury. Phil Drury

The full track list for this summer's Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield House has been revealed.

With just over six weeks to go until Classic Ibiza in association with San Miguel brings a taste of the 'White Isle' to Hatfield, concert organisers have revealed the tracks to be played.

Don't miss these dance classics being performed live by a 32-piece orchestra, DJ and vocalists at Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31.

The programme is packed full of dance music's most iconic anthems including Praise You, Adagio For Strings, Missing, Insomnia, Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?, Firestarter and Hey Boy, Hey Girl.

A total of 17 new tracks have been added to the set this year, including the five most popular tunes voted for by the Classic Ibiza audience over Easter.

The people's picks this summer are You Got the Love, Giant, Everybody's Free, Sweet Harmony and When Love Takes Over.

There will also be a special tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint.

The full list of tracks is at the bottom of this page.

Performed by The Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and a host of live vocalists, the concert is split into two very different halves.

The evening begins with a chill-out set where people can enjoy their picnics and a drink, or dance along as the sun fades.

Among the tracks to be performed in the first half are Glory Box by Portishead, The Orb's Little Fluffy Clouds and Massive Attack's classic Unfinished Sympathy.

Stephen Hussey, conductor and founder of the USO, said: "The tunes in the first half are the perfect soundtrack to a warm summer's evening.

"Sit back, enjoy a few sips of something nice and let us transport you to one of the White Isle's coolest chill-out bars... in the heart of Hertfordshire."

The first half is followed by an interval during which DJ Goldierocks, aka Sam Hall, will turn things up, getting the crowd into the mood before the orchestra and top vocalists return to the stage to perform some real dance-floor fillers.

Tracks such as Praise You by Fatboy Slim, The Prodigy's Out Of Space, Rhythm Of The Night by Corona, Free by Ultra Naté and We Found Love by Rihanna ft Calvin Harris will by performed by the orchestras as a dazzling laser show lights up the Hatfield sky.

Stephen Hussey added: "These tracks are definitely the 'Yang' to the first half's 'Yin'.

"Darker, more powerful and in certain instances fiery. Buckle up and enjoy the ride, Hatfield!"

USO has also released 'Classic Ibiza', an album of iconic dance anthems, which features many of the tracks being played on the night.

It is available on CD and all major music websites and apps.

Classic Ibiza tickets for Hatfield House sold-out in advance of last year's show, so it's advisable to get yours now if you don't want to miss this truly memorable evening.

Tickets and more information are available at www.classicibiza.co.uk

● The full Classic Ibiza 2019 set list is:

The tracks in the first half are:

Slip Into Something More Comfortable (Kinobe)

Glory Box (Portishead)

Here With Me (Dido)

Moments In Love (Art of Noise)

Little Fluffy Clouds (The Orb)

Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad? (Moby)

Unfinished Sympathy (Massive Attack)

Pacific State (808 State)

Missing (Everything But the Girl)

Another Chance (Roger Sanchez)

Children / 9PM Till I Come (Robert Miles / ATB)

Adagio For Strings (William Orbit / Ferry Corsten)

Blackwater (Octave One).

The tracks in the second half are:

Praise You (Fatboy Slim)

Lola's Theme (The Shapeshifters)

Easy / Superstylin' (Groove Armada)

Insomnia (Faithless)

Firestarter (The Prodigy)

Out Of Space (The Prodigy)

Hey Boy, Hey Girl (The Chemical Brothers)

Touch Me (Rui de Silva)

Rhythm Of The Night (Corona)

Free (Ultra Naté)

Resurrection (PPK)

7 Days And One Week (B.B.E.)

Café Del Mar (Energy 52)

Encore Une Fois (DJ Sash)

You Got The Love (The Source ft Candi Staton)

Sweet Harmony (Liquid)

Everybody's Free (Rozalla)

When Love Takes Over (David Guetta ft Kelly Rowland)

Giant (Calvin Harris and Rag 'n' Bone Man)

Levels (Avicci)

We Found Love (Rihanna ft Calvin Harris).