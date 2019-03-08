Advanced search

Vote for your favourite tracks to be played at Hatfield's Classic Ibiza concert

PUBLISHED: 14:09 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 18 April 2019

Classic Ibiza returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31.

Supplied by Classic Ibiza

Dance music fans can now vote for their favourite track to be added to the Classic Ibiza set at Hatfield this summer.

Classic Ibiza in association with San Miguel will take place at Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31.

If you are one of the thousands of music lovers attending the dance-meets-classical concert, you can now vote for your favourite track to be added to the playlist.

Earlier this year Classic Ibiza organisers asked their Facebook followers to put forward their favourite tracks to form a shortlist of 20.

The shortlist goes live on Classic Ibiza's Facebook page – @ClassicIbiza – today, with the poll being open until Thursday, April 25.

The most popular five tracks will then be added to the set, which already includes some stone-cold house classics.

The winning songs will be announced on April 29, and you can then witness them being performed by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and live vocalists in the grounds of Hertfordshire stately home Hatfield House.

Last year's track poll received more than 10,000 votes.

Firestarter in memory of The Prodigy's Keith Flint has already been added to the programme.

The 20 shortlisted tracks are:

You Got the Love, The Source ft. Candi Staton

Sunchyme, Dario G

You're Not Alone, Olive

Dirty Cash (Money Talks), The Adventures of Stevie V

Professional Widow (Armand's Star Trunk Funkin' Mix), Tori Amos

I Wanna Give You (Devotion), Nomad

Not Over Yet, Grace

When Love Takes Over, David Guetta ft. Kelly Rowland

Lazy, X-Press 2 ft. David Byrne

Everybody's Free, Rozalla

Finally, CeCe Peniston

Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless), Crystal Waters

Turn Around, Phats & Small

Need To Feel Loved, Reflekt

Groove is in the Heart, Deee-Lite

Good Life, Inner City

I Luv U Baby, The Original

For an Angel, Paul van Dyk

Sweet Harmony, Liquid

Giant, Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man.

Lisa Ward, director of Revival Productions who organise Classic Ibiza, said: “These tracks span the various generations of dance music.

“There are some real classics in there, old and new.

“One of the things that makes Classic Ibiza so great is that it appeals to those of us that were there at the beginning and those still clubbing today.

“We're constantly trawling house music's rich archive to freshen up the programme and will be performing a total of 11 new tracks this year.

“I can't wait to hear them played live.”

Classic Ibiza starts with a chill-out set where people can enjoy their picnics and a drink, or dance along as the sun fades.

Then DJ Goldierocks will turn things up in the interval, getting the crowd into the mood before the Urban Soul Orchestra and vocalists return to the stage to bring a vibrant atmosphere to the summer evening.

One classic dance track will follow another, as the grounds of Hatfield turn into a magical, al fresco celebration, with accompanying lasers.

Of the shortlisted tracks Stephen Hussey, founder and conductor of USO, said: “The Classic Ibiza audience has clearly got taste!

“What an amazing selection of tracks to choose from to add to the belters that we already have in the set.”

• Classic Ibiza will be performing at the following venues over the summer:

Saturday, June 29: Capesthorne Hall, Cheshire.

Saturday, July 6: Ragley Hall, Warwickshire.

Saturday, July 13: Weston Park, Shropshire.

Saturday, July 20 : Harewood House, Yorkshire.

Saturday, August 3: Bowood House, Wiltshire.

Friday, August 9: Blickling Estate, Norfolk.

Saturday, August 31: Hatfield House, Hertfordshire.

• For tickets and further information, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk

