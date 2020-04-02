Classic Ibiza concert in Hatfield postponed until 2021

The Classic Ibiza stage at Hatfield House last summer. This year's concert has now been postponed. Picture: Jake Lewis Jake Lewis

Organisers of Classic Ibiza have postponed this summer’s concert in Hatfield.

It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that this summer's concerts will now be postponed until 2021. This was a difficult decision for us, however we felt that, under the circumstances, it was the responsible one to make... — Classic Ibiza (@Classic_Ibiza) April 2, 2020

The concert was due to take place in the grounds of Hatfield House in August.

But Lisa Ward and Katharine Brindley, directors of Revival Productions, promoters of Classic Ibiza, have today (Thursday) confirmed that the concert – and the rest of the tour – will be postponed until 2021.

In a joint statement they said: “In light of recent communications from Government, it is with a heavy heart that we have made the difficult, yet responsible, decision to postpone the 2020 Classic Ibiza, in association with San Miguel, tour until 2021.

“The new dates are available now on our website.”

Hertfordshire stately home Hatfield House will now welcome back Classic Ibiza on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Lisa and Katharine added: “The safety of you, our amazing audience, together with our performers, crew, medical team and the local charities and businesses that we support, will always be of paramount importance to us.

“We have made this decision now to ensure that Classic Ibiza can return in 2021 even stronger – what a party that will be!

“We are working with Tyg Tickets, our ticket agency, on the refund process and we will be contacting you directly by email week commencing Monday, April 6, 2020.

“We know how much you all look forward to Classic Ibiza and that tickets can be hard to come by, so your tickets for 2020 will automatically be transferred over to 2021.

“Let’s face it – we all need something to look forward to! However, you will also be eligible for a refund if you so wish.

“After you have been contacted, you will have 28 days to apply for your refund.

“If we have not heard from you within this time your new 2021 tickets will be issued automatically – you do not need to do anything.”

They continued: “Although this is incredibly disappointing for us all, we know in our hearts that this is the right decision.

“We can’t wait until we see you all again, but in the meantime continue to check-out our Facebook page as we will be posting archive footage and posts from our artists so that you can party Classic Ibiza-style from the safety of your own home.”