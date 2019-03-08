Encore Une Fois! Classic Ibiza concert delights capacity Hatfield House audience

A capacity audience of thousands enjoyed this year's Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House.

Classic Ibiza, in association with San Miguel, returned to the Hertfordshire stately home on Saturday evening with a heady blend of Balearic beats, performed by the Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and live vocalists.

The concert took the crowd on a rollercoaster ride of dance music's most iconic tracks, reinvented by an orchestra that has worked with the very best in the industry, including Nightmares On Wax, Groove Armada, Robert Miles and Octave One.

A symphony for your senses, Classic Ibiza is a concert of two halves for all age groups.

The atmosphere in the first half was similar to the White Isle's iconic chill-out bars, with people relaxing with a drink as the sun went down and listening to ambient tunes while enjoying their picnics in an idyllic outdoor setting.

The rhythm then steadily built during Goldierocks' set, reaching a crescendo in the second half when the orchestra and vocalists returned to the stage as night fell and the grounds of Hatfield House turned into an al fresco nightclub with accompanying lasers.

Stephen Hussey, conductor and founder of the Urban Soul Orchestra, said: "What a way to mark our return to Hertfordshire!

"The crowd was amazing, the weather was great, and we certainly seemed to strike a chord with the set list.

"Hatfield is always a special show for us as it marks the end of our seven venue summer tour of the UK and our musicians are truly at the top of their game.

"We feel thoroughly blessed to be able to bring so much joy to so many people."

Lisa Ward, director of Revival Productions, organisers of Classic Ibiza, added: "We've made significant investment in the show this year to enhance everyone's overall experience.

"I think that's most visible in the lasers, pyrotechnics and our LED screens, which have taken Classic Ibiza to another level.

"My particular show highlights were USO's incredible performances of Giant and Firestarter, two tracks voted for by our Facebook followers over Easter.

"A big thank you to San Miguel, the team at Hatfield House and, of course, our amazing Hertfordshire audience."

Tracks performed in the first half of the concert were: Slip Into Something More Comfortable (Kinobe), Glory Box (Portishead), Here With Me (Dido), Moments In Love (Art of Noise), Little Fluffy Clouds (The Orb), Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad? (Moby), Unfinished Sympathy (Massive Attack), Pacific State (808 State), Missing (Everything But the Girl), Another Chance (Roger Sanchez), Children / 9PM Till I Come (Robert Miles / ATB), Adagio For Strings (William Orbit / Ferry Corsten) and Blackwater (Octave One).

The tracks in the second half were: Praise You (Fatboy Slim), Lola's Theme (The Shapeshifters), Easy/Superstylin' (Groove Armada), Insomnia (Faithless), Firestarter (The Prodigy), Out Of Space (The Prodigy), Hey Boy, Hey Girl (The Chemical Brothers), Touch Me (Rui de Silva), Rhythm Of The Night (Corona), Free (Ultra Naté), Resurrection (PPK), 7 Days And One Week (B.B.E.), Café Del Mar (Energy 52), Encore Une Fois (DJ Sash), You Got The Love (The Source ft. Candi Staton), Sweet Harmony (Liquid), Everybody's Free (Rozalla), When Love Takes Over (David Guetta ft. Kelly Rowland), Giant (Calvin Harris and Rag 'n' Bone Man), Levels (Avicii) and We Found Love (Rihanna ft Calvin Harris).

The orchestra then returned to the stage to perform an encore to a rapturous Hertfordshire audience, with some firm Classic Ibiza favourites - Born Slippy (Underworld) and Sandstorm (Darude).

● USO has released Classic Ibiza, an album of iconic dance anthems, which features many of the tracks played on the night. It is available on CD and all major music websites and apps.