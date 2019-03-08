Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield to raise funds for disadvantaged children

Classic Ibiza returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31. Supplied by Classic Ibiza

Organisers of Classic Ibiza have announced the Hatfield concert's charity for the year.

Classic Ibiza has partnered with Heart Four Counties and its national charity, Global's Make Some Noise.

The partnership aims to raise £20,000 to help small charities and projects which support disadvantaged children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

Classic Ibiza will return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31, with the Urban Soul Orchestra bringing iconic dance tracks to orchestral life at the Hertfordshire stately home.

Lisa Ward, director of Classic Ibiza organisers Revival Productions, said: "We have always looked for ways to support local charities and what better way to do this than through our partnership with Heart and Global's Make Some Noise.

"Classic Ibiza is a concert for all the family and we look forward to working with the charity to help raise funds to help disadvantaged children, young people and their families."

Heart is the UK's biggest commercial radio brand. Emma Bradley, managing director of Global Charities, said: "The money raised by concert-goers for Global's Make Some Noise will support charities across the UK.

"Small charities like Learning Through Horses, which is based in Edgware, and helps vulnerable young people who have been excluded or are at risk of exclusion from school, to develop vital life skills through working with horses."

Heart and Global's Make Some Noise have partnered with Classic Ibiza at four venues this summer.

In addition to Hatfield House, they are Capesthorne Hall in Cheshire, Harewood House in Yorkshire, and Ragley Hall in Warwickshire.

The partnership aims to raise a total of £20,000 through various fundraising activities.

These include a donation of £1 from every programme sold on the evening, a recommended £5 donation from press and guest-list entries, face painting, and collection points at all onsite retailers and exit points.

Classic Ibiza will feature the Urban Soul Orchestra and guest vocalists performing dance music tracks, turning Hatfield House's grounds into an al fresco celebration of the White Isle, with accompanying lasers and Balearic beats.

Adult tickets cost £39.50, and children (aged five to 16) pay £17.50. It is free for under-5s.

Gates will open at 5.30pm, with the opening chill-out set starting at 7.30pm.

DJ Goldierocks, aka Sam Hall, will provide the interval entertainment at 8.30pm, before the USO return at 9pm for the dance set and laser light show.

The concert will finish around 10.15pm.

- Visit www.classicibiza.co.uk to book tickets or call 01283 841601.

- For more on Global's Make Some Noise charity, visit makesomenoise.com