Superstar DJ to join Classic Ibiza party in Hatfield

The Classic Ibiza 2019 stage at Hatfield House. Picture: Jake Lewis Jake Lewis

A former Pacha Ibiza and Ministry of Sound resident DJ is set to join the Classic Ibiza party in Hatfield this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jose Luis, former Pacha Ibiza and Ministry of Sound London resident, will perform a chill-out DJ set at the Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield House this summer. Picture: supplied by Classic Ibiza. Jose Luis, former Pacha Ibiza and Ministry of Sound London resident, will perform a chill-out DJ set at the Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield House this summer. Picture: supplied by Classic Ibiza.

Caracas-born DJ Jose Luis will be bringing some old-school house with a Latin flavour to the concert's new 'chill-out' set.

A symphony for your senses, Classic Ibiza returns to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, August 29.

Organisers of the dance-meets-classical open-air concert have added an extra hour-long DJ set to the 2020 programme.

This means that the Hatfield audience will get to enjoy the whole Classic Ibiza experience for even longer.

The Urban Soul Orchestra at Classic Ibiza 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: Jake Lewis The Urban Soul Orchestra at Classic Ibiza 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: Jake Lewis

Last year, Classic Ibiza performed to just under 70,000 people in the UK and Spain.

Concert newcomer Jose Luis has been resident at some of the world's biggest clubs, including Pacha Ibiza and Ministry of Sound London.

Talking about his experience as a superstar DJ, Jose Luis said: "I've been blessed with a good run.

"I had a Ministry of Sound London residency for nine years, Pacha Ibiza for two years, and the chance to play in a whole bunch of countries.

DJ Goldierocks at one of last year's Classic Ibiza concerts. Classic Ibiza returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 29. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography. DJ Goldierocks at one of last year's Classic Ibiza concerts. Classic Ibiza returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 29. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

"But Pacha Ibiza was something else!"

This summer, Jose Luis will transport the Classic Ibiza crowd to one of the White Isle's iconic chill-out bars, where they can relax and listen to ambient tunes, while enjoying their picnics and drinks in the idyllic outdoor setting of Hatfield House.

Commenting on what Hatfield revellers can expect from his set, Jose Luis added: "I'm going old-school house meets Latin.

"The Balearic sound is very rooted in the 'Latinesque' sounds of DJ Alfredo.

Classic Ibiza 2019 at Blickling. The concert will return to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography. Classic Ibiza 2019 at Blickling. The concert will return to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

"House is a feeling, a vibe and I hope to be able to recreate the vibe that you get when you party in Ibiza.

"I'm doing the opening set, so want to create the right atmosphere for the orchestra to come on and kill it!"

Lisa Ward, director of Revival Productions, organisers of Classic Ibiza, said: "Following the resounding success of last summer's tour, we spent considerable time listening to our amazing audience to find out ways in which we can improve the show.

"One consistent message was that people wanted to party for longer.

Jose Luis, former Pacha Ibiza and Ministry of Sound London resident, will perform a chill-out DJ set at this summer's Classic Ibiza concert in the grounds of Hatfield House. Jose Luis, former Pacha Ibiza and Ministry of Sound London resident, will perform a chill-out DJ set at this summer's Classic Ibiza concert in the grounds of Hatfield House.

"We are delighted to welcome Jose Luis to the Classic Ibiza family.

"His credentials speak for themselves and he will help us take the show to yet another level."

Following Jose Luis' chill-out set, the Urban Soul Orchestra and vocalists will take to the stage with Goldierocks - aka Sam Povey-Hall - for the 'Sundowner set'.

Concert-goers will be taken on a magical roller-coaster ride of dance music's rich play-list.

Expect iconic tracks from the likes of Orbital, Moby and Paul van Dyk, reinvented by musicians who have worked with the very best in the industry, including Groove Armada, Nightmares On Wax and Robert Miles.

Lisa added: "By the time Urban Soul Orchestra and Goldierocks hit the stage for the new 'Sundowner set' the Hatfield crowd will be well and truly ready to party.

"It's great to be able to give them what they want, so we have upped the ante in terms of BPM from the very start!"

The rhythm will build further during Goldierocks' subsequent 'House DJ set', which is packed full of dance anthems.

The concert then reaches a crescendo during the 'Dance set,' when the orchestra and vocalists return to the stage as night falls and the grounds of Hatfield House turn into an al fresco nightclub with accompanying lasers.

Expect tracks from the likes of The Prodigy and The Shapeshifters, to Faithless and Underworld.

For tickets, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk

CLASSIC IBIZA PROGRAMME TIMES

Car parks and gates will open at 5.30pm, with DJ Jose Luis' opening chill-out set starting at 6.30pm.

The Urban Soul Orchestra and Goldierocks' 'Sundowner set' starts at 7.30pm.

Goldierocks will then take to the decks at 8.30pm for her 'House DJ set'.

The USO's 'Dance set' and laser light show will run from 9pm, with the concert finishing at 10.15pm.