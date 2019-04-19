Classic Ibiza's Firestarter tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint

The Prodigy headlining Sonisphere Festival 2014 at Knebworth House. Picture: PG Brunelli Archant

This summer’s Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield House will feature a special tribute to The Prodigy’s Keith Flint.

Classic Ibiza in association with San Miguel returns to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31.

Tracks by The Prodigy have previously been performed at the dance-meets-classical concert series.

Due to feedback Classic Ibiza organisers have received on social media, this summer's show at Hatfield House will include a special performance of Firestarter in memory of one of dance music's most iconic frontmen.

Stephen Hussey, founder and conductor of Urban Soul Orchestra, said: “We got a lot of comments on Facebook following the sad passing of Keith Flint, so Firestarter, the track that he is best remembered for, goes straight in.

“I'm sure the amazing Hatfield audience will help us perform a fitting tribute to a truly iconic artist.”

Classic Ibiza starts with a chill-out set where people can enjoy their picnics and a drink, or dance along as the sun fades.

Then DJ Goldierocks will turn things up in the interval, getting the crowd into the mood before the Urban Soul Orchestra and vocalists return to the stage to bring a vibrant atmosphere to the summer evening.

One classic dance track will follow another, as the grounds of Hatfield House turn into a magical, alf resco celebration, with accompanying lasers.

USO has performed and recorded with the very best in the dance music industry, including Nightmares On Wax, Groove Armada, Ultra Naté, Octave One, Full Intention, Soul II Soul, Robert Miles, Sonique and Spiller.

They have released Classic Ibiza, an album of iconic dance anthems, which features many of the tracks being played on the night.

It is available on CD and all major music websites and apps.

• For tickets and further information, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk