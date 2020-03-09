Classic Ibiza partners with Isabel Hospice for Hatfield House concert

This summer's Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield House on Saturday, August 29 will be supporting Isabel Hospice, a Welwyn Hatfield charity that helps people and families in eastern Hertfordshire with life-limiting illness. Picture: George Heaton George Heaton

An annual dance music concert set for Hatfield this summer has named its charity partner for 2020.

Classic Ibiza is scheduled to return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, August 29.

This summer's concert will be supporting Isabel Hospice, a Welwyn Garden City-based charity that helps people and families in eastern Hertfordshire with life-limiting illness.

There will be various fundraising initiatives taking place on the evening, including a £1 donation from every programme sold, a recommended £5 donation from press and guest-list entries, as well as collection points at all on-site retailers and exit points.

On-screen video and an Isabel Hospice marquee, where audience members can find out more about the work that they do, will also aid in raising the charity's profile.

Adam Brockett, head of community and events at Isabel Hospice, said: "We need to raise £17,000 every day to keep our hospice running and events like this will help enormously towards that goal.

"Our In-Patient Unit is a safe haven for people as they reach the end of their lives, but the hospice is so much more than a building.

"We care for the majority of patients in their own home and across eastern Hertfordshire in the Living Well with Isabel Hubs where activities include Feel Good Singing, art and gardening sessions to promote wellbeing and independence for people living with a life-limiting condition.

"We'd like to thank Classic Ibiza for supporting us, in what promises to be a brilliant event."

Isabel Hospice provides end-of-life care and support for patients and their families living with cancer and other illnesses, such as motor neurone disease (MND), end stage renal, heart conditions and respiratory conditions or other complex neurological conditions.

The population it serves is almost 370,000, and last year the hospice cared for 1,855 people.

Care is based on the simple idea that patients are ordinary people living with physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs.

The hospice provides enormous support to families and friends, caring for the patients and all those around them.

Lisa Ward, director of Revival Productions, organisers of Classic Ibiza, said: "Giving something back to the local communities that host our concerts across the UK has always been important to us and our audience.

"Classic Ibiza is a concert for all the family, so it's fitting that we are working with Isabel Hospice to help people and their loved ones living with life-limiting illnesses in the region.

"The show is due to sell out again, so we hope to raise significant funds and boost awareness of this extremely worthy cause."

Classic Ibiza 2020 in Hatfield will begin with a 'Chill-out DJ set' performed by former Pacha Ibiza and Ministry of Sound London resident, Jose Luis.

The Urban Soul Orchestra and vocalists then take to the stage with Goldierocks for the 'Sundowner set,' with tracks from Orbital, Paul van Dyk, Roger Sanchez and many more.

The rhythm builds further during Goldierocks' 'House DJ set', which is packed full of stone-cold dance anthems.

The classical-meets-dance concert then reaches a crescendo during the 'Dance set,' when the orchestra and vocalists return to the stage as night falls and the grounds of Hatfield turn into an al fresco nightclub with accompanying lasers.

Expect tracks from The Prodigy and The Shapeshifters, to Faithless and Underworld.

Visit www.classicibiza.co.uk for more information and to buy tickets.