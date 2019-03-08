Classic Ibiza 2020 tickets selling fast for Hatfield House concert

Tickets for next summer's Classic Ibiza concert in Hatfield have gone on sale - and they are already selling quickly.

Classic Ibiza, in association with San Miguel, is bringing its heady blend of Balearic beats back to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Following the resounding success of this summer's sell-out concert at the Hertfordshire stately home, tickets have gone on sale for next year's show.

Lisa Ward, director of Revival Productions, organisers of Classic Ibiza, said: "Straight after our sell-out show this summer we were inundated with requests for next year's date.

"I guess that shows that Classic Ibiza has become one of the hottest tickets in the Hertfordshire social calendar.

"Plans are already afoot to take next year's show to yet another level, so whether you're a Classic Ibiza veteran or rookie, I can guarantee that you will have a truly unforgettable evening.

"We can't wait to share our plans with our amazing Hertfordshire audience."

A limited number of early bird adult tickets went on sale today (Monday) at a discounted price of £39.50. They have already sold out.

Tier 2 adult tickets are now available, priced £42.50.

Discounted tickets are available for children aged five to 17 at £18, with under-5s entering for free.

Tickets are likely to sell-out long in advance, so it's advisable to get them now if you don't want to miss this unforgettable evening.

The concert will once again take the Hatfield crowd on a magical rollercoaster ride of dance music's most iconic tracks, reinvented by an orchestra that have worked with the very best in the industry, including Nightmares On Wax, Groove Armada, Robert Miles and Octave One.

A symphony for your senses, Classic Ibiza is a concert of two halves for all age groups.

The atmosphere in the first half is similar to the White Isle's iconic chill-out bars, with people relaxing with a drink as the sun goes down and listening to ambient tunes while enjoying their picnics in an idyllic outdoor setting.

Expect tracks from the likes of Massive Attack and Moby, to 808 State and William Orbit.

The rhythm then steadily builds during DJ Goldierocks' set, reaching a crescendo in the second half when the orchestra and vocalists return to the stage as night falls and the grounds of Hatfield House turn into an al fresco nightclub with accompanying lasers.

Expect some stone-cold dance anthems from the likes of The Prodigy and PPK, to The Chemical Brothers and Underworld.

Visit www.classicibiza.co.uk to buy tickets for Classic Ibiza 2020 at Hatfield House.