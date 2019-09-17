Advanced search

Classic Ibiza 2020 concert date announced for Hatfield House

17 September, 2019 - 07:43
Classic Ibiza will return to Hatfield House in August 2020. Picture: Jake Lewis

Classic Ibiza will return to Hatfield House in August 2020. Picture: Jake Lewis

Jake Lewis

Organisers have confirmed when Classic Ibiza will return to Hatfield next year.

Following the success of this summer's concert, the dance music event with a classical twist will return to the grounds of Hatfield House over the 2020 August Bank Holiday weekend.

Revival Productions will be bringing the sound of the Balearics back to Hertfordshire with the incredible Urban Soul Orchestra and DJ Goldierocks on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, September 23.

A post on Classic Ibiza's Facebook page said: "Hey Hatfield…we've got some news!

"Classic Ibiza is coming back to Hatfield House on Saturday 29th August 2020."

The update added: "Tickets go on sale on Monday 23rd September - just one week from now.

"We can't wait to see you all again!"

For more on Classic Ibiza, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk

