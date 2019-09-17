Classic Ibiza 2020 concert date announced for Hatfield House

Organisers have confirmed when Classic Ibiza will return to Hatfield next year.

Following the success of this summer's concert, the dance music event with a classical twist will return to the grounds of Hatfield House over the 2020 August Bank Holiday weekend.

Revival Productions will be bringing the sound of the Balearics back to Hertfordshire with the incredible Urban Soul Orchestra and DJ Goldierocks on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, September 23.

For more on Classic Ibiza, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk