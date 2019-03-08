Join In

Win SIX tickets to Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield House

Classic Ibiza 2019 at Ragley Hall. The concert comes to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Phil Drury. Phil Drury

Classic Ibiza returns to Hatfield House at the end of the month - and you could win SIX tickets to the classical meets dance music concert in our latest summer giveaway.

Classic Ibiza 2019 at Weston Park. The concert comes to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31. Picture: George Heaton Classic Ibiza 2019 at Weston Park. The concert comes to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31. Picture: George Heaton

Classic Ibiza in association with San Miguel will bring a taste of the White Isle to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31.

The concert will feature the incredible Urban Soul Orchestra conducted by Stephen Hussey, backed by a host of live vocalists.

There will be Balearic beats and much more in the musical programme.

Classic Ibiza 2019 at Ragley Hall. The concert comes to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Phil Drury. Classic Ibiza 2019 at Ragley Hall. The concert comes to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Phil Drury.

There will be a chill-out set to open the show with everything from Massive Attack's Unfinished Sympathy to Adagio For Strings by William Orbit/Ferry Corsten being performed by the USO.

Lasers will light up the sky in the second half of the concert as tracks including Insomnia by Faithless and Sash's Encore Une Fois turn up the heat.

There will also be a Firestarter tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint.

DJ Goldierocks will spin iconic dance anthems during the interval as thousands of revellers enjoy music from the White Isle in the picturesque surroundings of Hatfield Park.

It's been a busy 12 months for DJ Goldierocks, aka Sam Hall, since last year's Classic Ibiza debut at Hatfield House.

"Well I got married, and then went on a month-long adventure around Sri Lanka and The Maldives," she said.

"DJ wise, I've played in Ibiza, Cuba, Azerbaijan, Amsterdam and Monaco.

"I've just devised a piece with theatre group Puppets with Guts for the Mayor of London, which we performed at the National Theatre.

"I also warmed up for the Spice Girls, interviewed Annie Lennox and programmed a stage at Glastonbury."

We have teamed up with Classic Ibiza organisers Revival Productions to offer one lucky reader a ticket to the concert plus tickets for five friends.

To stand a chance of winning this great prize of six tickets to Classic Ibiza, answer the question below and follow the entry instructions.

Who will there be a special tribute to at this year's Classic Ibiza?

a) Keith Flint

b) Keith Allen

c) Keith Richards

To enter, email your answer together with your name, address and contact number to comps@whtimes.co.uk

Please include 'Ibiza' in the subject line.

The closing date for entries is noon on Monday, August 12.

