Classic Ibiza fans have Got The Love for Giant dance tracks

The crowd at Classic Ibiza.

The five winning dance tracks in Classic Ibiza’s setlist poll have been announced for this summer’s concert in Hatfield.

Classic Ibiza's Facebook followers voted over Easter for their favourite tracks to be added to the set at this summer's show at Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31.

Held in association with San Miguel, Classic Ibiza sees the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and critically acclaimed live vocalists bring to life dance music's most iconic tracks.

Earlier this year Classic Ibiza organisers asked the concert's Facebook followers to put forward their favourite tracks to form a shortlist of 20.

The suggestions went live on Classic Ibiza's Facebook page @ClassicIbiza on April 18 for a week.

DJ Goldierocks at Classic Ibiza.

The most popular five tracks, which alone polled more than 3,000 votes, will now be added to the set.

The winning tracks are:

• You Got The Love by The Source ft Candi Staton

• Giant by Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man

• Everybody's Free by Rozalla

• Sweet Harmony by Liquid

• When Love Takes Over by David Guetta ft Kelly Rowland

To mark the sad passing of The Prodigy's Keith Flint, one of dance music's most iconic frontmen, a special performance of Firestarter has also been added to the Hatfield programme.

These tracks join a set of nearly three hours.

Other tracks being performed on the evening include Faithless classic Insomnia, Underworld's Born Slippy and Sandstorm by Darude.

Stephen Hussey, conductor of USO, said: “This year's set is stronger than ever, with some great tunes being added to a line-up of truly iconic house tracks.

“It's great to see the likes of You Got the Love and Giant, which bookend dance music's history, coming out top.

“I guess it illustrates the diverse nature of the Classic Ibiza audience.”

The Urban Soul Orchestra founder added: “We were inundated with votes this year and while there were five clear winners, don't be too disheartened if your track didn't get in.

“We will be performing 11 new tracks this summer and will be freshening up the set list again next year, so I am sure that some of them will make an appearance in the future.”

A symphony for your senses, Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House will start with a chill-out set where people can enjoy their picnics and a drink, or dance along as the sun fades.

Then DJ Goldierocks, aka Sam Hall, will turn things up during the interval.

She will get the crowd into the mood before the Urban Soul Orchestra and vocalists return to the stage to bring a vibrant atmosphere to the summer evening.

One classic dance track will follow another, as the grounds of Hatfield House in Hertfordshire turn into a magical, al fresco celebration, with accompanying lasers and Balearic beats.

• Tickets for Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31 and are available via www.classicibiza.co.uk