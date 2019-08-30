DJ Goldierocks talks about this weekend's Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield House

DJ Goldierocks at Classic Ibiza 2019 at Ragley Hall. The concert comes to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Phil Drury. Phil Drury

Dance music meets classical when the second Classic Ibiza concert takes place at Hatfield House on Saturday evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

DJ Goldierocks will be spinning the discs at the Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31 DJ Goldierocks will be spinning the discs at the Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31

Bringing the White Isle to Hertfordshire, Classic Ibiza in association with San Miguel will feature the incredible Urban Soul Orchestra with live vocalists and DJ Goldierocks.

READ MORE: Classic Ibiza times for Hatfield concert

We caught up with Sam Hall, aka DJ Goldierocks, ahead of Saturday's Classic Ibiza concert in Hatfield for a quick Q&A.

● What have you been up to since the show at Hatfield last year?

Well I got married and then went on a month-long adventure around Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

DJ Goldierocks at Classic Ibiza 2019 at Blickling. The concert returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography. DJ Goldierocks at Classic Ibiza 2019 at Blickling. The concert returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

DJ wise I've played in Ibiza, Cuba, Azerbaijan, Amsterdam and Monaco.

I just devised a piece with theatre group, Puppets with Guts, for the Mayor of London, which we performed at the National Theatre.

I also warmed up for the Spice Girls, interviewed Annie Lennox and programmed a stage at Glastonbury.

Classic Ibiza 2019 at Ragley Hall. The concert comes to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Phil Drury. Classic Ibiza 2019 at Ragley Hall. The concert comes to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Phil Drury.

● What memories do you have from the show?

It just being the most energising, fun, bonkers experience!

The crowd are so up for it and seeing that many thousands of people bouncing around having the time of their lives, fuels my passion and energy and just makes my heart glow.

I love doing this tour.

● You have a time-machine, which can transport you to any club from the past to perform the headline set. Which one do you go to and why?

That is an excellent question. I was gonna say Studio 54!

The decadence, the glamour, the sequins and white horses and whole theatre of it - being surrounded by David Bowie and Grace Jones having a ball.

But in reality, I do like to get a bit deep down and dirty, I'm quite a hedonist… so it'd probably be Amnesia, Ibiza, when it first, first opened.

Now that was really wild.

● You're going to a music festival as a punter. What 3 'must-have' things do you pack?

Dry shampoo, a flannel (wet wipes are so bad for the environment!) and shed loads of smoky eye make-up, which I don't take off but just keep layering up until I look like a 70's rock'n'roll panda by the Monday.

Oh and a steel reusable cup attached to a carabiner, which I hook onto my belt. It's a tip I picked up from Burning Man.

Good for the planet and great for making new pals!

● How do you relax away from music?

You can take the girl out of Ibiza, but you can't take the Ibiza out of the girl! I'm a real hippy dip at heart.

Nothing makes me happier than being in nature under a big moon - whether that's gallivanting around in the woods at a festival or soaking in life by the river.

Keeping it simple, bringing it back to basics… cooking feasts for my friends and giggling with some great wine in the open air under the stars.

I love collecting antiques and oddball props and pieces of art on my adventures around the world.

So just getting to be at home long enough to rest and enjoy the tranquil space I've created.

● What's your favourite track in the Classic Ibiza set and why?

I don't want to give away anything from this year's set list but there's a tribute to one of my fave musicians of all time, Mr Keith Flint of The Prodigy, which I think is pretty special.

● What's new about the show for 2019?

Plenty of new music including tracks from the public poll as voted for by the punters, a focus on really iconic Balearic 90s work and the more modern singalong bits, too.

The show itself has had one almighty oomph this year too as far as production, with loads of razzle-dazzle effects and incredible lighting.

But I'll let the details be a surprise.

You may also want to watch:

● What do the next 12 months have in store for you?

I'm touring constantly all over the UK and Europe until October.

Then I'm renovating a 1920s house in the Surrey countryside, contemplating adopting an alpaca, finishing off my first book about world parties (which fingers crossed should be out Spring 2020) and training for a charity fundraising trek to Machu Picchu and the Inca Trail in the spring, before the festival season starts all over again next May.

Tickets for Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House are available from www.classicibiza.co.uk