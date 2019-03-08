Poll

What to expect when Classic Ibiza returns to Hatfield House this weekend

Classic Ibiza 2019 at Blickling. The concert returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography. Copyright Simon Finlay 2019

Classic Ibiza returns to Hatfield House this weekend. Here's all you need to know for a night of sweet harmony.

Get your picnic rugs, glow sticks and dancing shoes ready as the outdoor celebration of dance music for all the family is back this Saturday, August 31.

Performed live by the Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and vocalists, Classic Ibiza will take the Hatfield crowd on a magical rollercoaster ride of dance music's most iconic tracks, reinvented by an orchestra that has worked with the very best in the industry, including Nightmares On Wax, Groove Armada and Robert Miles.

Stephen Hussey, founder and conductor of USO, said: "Hatfield is always a special show for us as it's the last of our seven venue summer tour of the UK.

"We can't wait to share all the updated material with the fantastically receptive Hertfordshire audience."

What can I expect at Classic Ibiza and what are the timings?

2019 Programme:

5.30pm: Car parks and gates open.

7.30pm: Chill-out set.

8.30pm: Interval with DJ Goldierocks.

9pm: Dance set and laser light show.

10.15pm: Concert finishes.

Held in association with San Miguel, the concert is due to sell out again and organiser Lisa Ward says that the show's format seems to work.

Revival Productions director Lisa said: "We're delighted that Classic Ibiza has become such a favourite with the Hertfordshire audience.

"This year's show will be even more spectacular, as we've added another screen and the quality and clarity of the images and sound is fantastic, plus we've also added two new lasers."

The evening begins with a chill-out set where people can enjoy their picnics and a drink or dance along as the sun fades.

Expect tracks from the likes of Kinobe, Massive Attack, Portishead and 808 State.

During the interval, DJ Goldierocks turns things up a notch, before the orchestra and vocalists return to the stage to perform some house music classics.

A total of 17 new tracks have been added to the set, including the five most popular tunes voted for by the Classic Ibiza audience, which are You Got the Love, Giant, Everybody's Free, Sweet Harmony, and When Love Takes Over.

They appear alongside tracks from the likes of The Prodigy, DJ Sash, Energy 52 and The Shapeshifters.

What food and drink is available at Classic Ibiza?

Concert-goers can bring their own food and drink or take advantage of numerous stalls selling high-quality street-food and refreshments.

Where can I park?

Car parking is free on site (both for coaches and cars), with disabled parking also available.

Hatfield House is also blessed with excellent public transport links, with the venue being directly opposite the mainline train station.

Further information: Visit www.classicibiza.co.uk; Facebook: @ClassicIbiza; call: 01283 841601.