Charity concert in memory of The Clash singer Joe Strummer

Merry Clashmas! Kev Saunders (The Trash), Aid (The Smash), Kylee McKoy (Real McKoys), Ben (The Smash), Si (The Smash), Tim (The Trash) Ed (The Real McKoys), and Sam (The Real McKoys) ahead of the Merry Clashmas concert in memory of Joe Strummer. Picture: Steve Beeston. Steve Beeston

Merry Clashmas! A charity concert in memory of Joe Strummer will be held on the 16th anniversary of The Clash co-founder’s death.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Merry Clashmas - Aid (The Smash), Si (The Smash), Kev Saunders (The Trash), Ben (The Smash), Tim (The Trash), Ed (The Real McKoys), Kylee McKoy (The Real Mckoys), and Sam (The Real McKoys). Picture: Steve Beeston. Merry Clashmas - Aid (The Smash), Si (The Smash), Kev Saunders (The Trash), Ben (The Smash), Tim (The Trash), Ed (The Real McKoys), Kylee McKoy (The Real Mckoys), and Sam (The Real McKoys). Picture: Steve Beeston.

The Merry Clashmas bash will take place on Saturday, December 22 at the Southern Maltings centre in Ware, with proceeds going to The Joe Strummer Foundation.

The gig at the Kibes Lane venue will feature sets from Clash tribute band The Trash, punk and new wave covers band The Smash, and Rock at the Castle regulars The Real McKoys.

The event has been organised by Hertford Music Festival chairman Kev Saunders, fellow The Trash band member Tim Voss, and Darren Kefford of The Smash.

Kev Saunders said: “It hardly seems possible that it was 16 years ago that Joe Strummer died,

“For me and countless other Clash fans, it was a hell of a shock – because he really did change lives.”

Kev added: “I was privileged to have been at his funeral and to have worked with The Joe Strummer Foundation on many occasions since, so a few of us have made a habit of commemorating Joe now and then by organising benefits for The Joe Strummer Foundation.

“I urge everyone to look them up – they do important work that’s changing lives around the world through music, just as Joe did.

“The charity’s strapline, taken from one of Joe’s last recorded statements, says it all: ‘Without People You’re Nothing’.”

All profits from the show will go to the Foundation which provides opportunities to musicians and support to projects around the world that create empowerment through music.

Clash tribute band The Trash was formed back in 2000 for a one-off charity show.

Led by Kev Saunders (also of Los Ladrones Del Amor/Marden Hill/The Dissent), the band has been banging out Clash classics on and off for 18 years now.

Tickets for the gig cost £7 on the door, and £6 in advance directly from band members.

Alternatively, visit https://billetto.co.uk/e/merry-clashmas-bash-tickets-321129 and buy online for £7 plus admin fee.