Advanced search

Charity concert in memory of The Clash singer Joe Strummer

PUBLISHED: 14:03 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:03 17 December 2018

Merry Clashmas! Kev Saunders (The Trash), Aid (The Smash), Kylee McKoy (Real McKoys), Ben (The Smash), Si (The Smash), Tim (The Trash) Ed (The Real McKoys), and Sam (The Real McKoys) ahead of the Merry Clashmas concert in memory of Joe Strummer. Picture: Steve Beeston.

Merry Clashmas! Kev Saunders (The Trash), Aid (The Smash), Kylee McKoy (Real McKoys), Ben (The Smash), Si (The Smash), Tim (The Trash) Ed (The Real McKoys), and Sam (The Real McKoys) ahead of the Merry Clashmas concert in memory of Joe Strummer. Picture: Steve Beeston.

Steve Beeston

Merry Clashmas! A charity concert in memory of Joe Strummer will be held on the 16th anniversary of The Clash co-founder’s death.

Merry Clashmas - Aid (The Smash), Si (The Smash), Kev Saunders (The Trash), Ben (The Smash), Tim (The Trash), Ed (The Real McKoys), Kylee McKoy (The Real Mckoys), and Sam (The Real McKoys). Picture: Steve Beeston.Merry Clashmas - Aid (The Smash), Si (The Smash), Kev Saunders (The Trash), Ben (The Smash), Tim (The Trash), Ed (The Real McKoys), Kylee McKoy (The Real Mckoys), and Sam (The Real McKoys). Picture: Steve Beeston.

The Merry Clashmas bash will take place on Saturday, December 22 at the Southern Maltings centre in Ware, with proceeds going to The Joe Strummer Foundation.

The gig at the Kibes Lane venue will feature sets from Clash tribute band The Trash, punk and new wave covers band The Smash, and Rock at the Castle regulars The Real McKoys.

The event has been organised by Hertford Music Festival chairman Kev Saunders, fellow The Trash band member Tim Voss, and Darren Kefford of The Smash.

Kev Saunders said: “It hardly seems possible that it was 16 years ago that Joe Strummer died,

“For me and countless other Clash fans, it was a hell of a shock – because he really did change lives.”

Kev added: “I was privileged to have been at his funeral and to have worked with The Joe Strummer Foundation on many occasions since, so a few of us have made a habit of commemorating Joe now and then by organising benefits for The Joe Strummer Foundation.

“I urge everyone to look them up – they do important work that’s changing lives around the world through music, just as Joe did.

“The charity’s strapline, taken from one of Joe’s last recorded statements, says it all: ‘Without People You’re Nothing’.”

All profits from the show will go to the Foundation which provides opportunities to musicians and support to projects around the world that create empowerment through music.

Clash tribute band The Trash was formed back in 2000 for a one-off charity show.

Led by Kev Saunders (also of Los Ladrones Del Amor/Marden Hill/The Dissent), the band has been banging out Clash classics on and off for 18 years now.

Tickets for the gig cost £7 on the door, and £6 in advance directly from band members.

Alternatively, visit https://billetto.co.uk/e/merry-clashmas-bash-tickets-321129 and buy online for £7 plus admin fee.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Elderly man has bank card stolen in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating a bank card theft in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nina Morgan

ABH arrest after man suffers head injury in Welwyn Garden City

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Festive post box decorations for charity inspire Royal Mail donation

Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have been busy knitting festive toppers for post boxes, which has inspired Royal Mail to match the fund raised with their own donation.

More than 900 sign petition to help Hatfield club for children with autism and ADHD find new home

Potential Kids, which provides social and activity groups for young people on the autism spectrum or with ADHD and their families, is looking for a permanent home for its centre as it must vacate its space in Beaconsfield Court, Hatfield. Picture: supplied.

Jake Ward heading to Royal International Horse Show after immaculate performance

Jake Ward & Comano Z in action in the SEIB Winter Novice Qualifier at Hartpury University. Picture: Sarah Radford

New shop set to open in Potters Bar

Superdrug is set to open in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: WHT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists