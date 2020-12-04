Celebrate Christmas with Michael Bublé

An Evening with Michael Buble will be coming to Hatfield House in July 2021. Supplied

Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without the soothing sounds of Michael Bublé signing festive songs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An Evening with Michael Bublé will be coming to Hatfield House in July 2021. An Evening with Michael Bublé will be coming to Hatfield House in July 2021.

Ahead of his rearranged concert in Hatfield next summer, the popular Canadian crooner has recorded a special version of It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas for a Disney singalong special for ABC.

Bublé’s chart-topping Christmas album of festive favourites was first released in 2011 and has now sold more than 12 million copies worldwide.

The singer was due to appear in the grounds of Hatfield House this summer but due to COVID-19 that concert has been put back until Sunday, July 25, 2021.

The open-air show forms part of the Grammy Award-winning global megastar’s UK summer tour of country estates, castles and cricket grounds.

As well as Hatfield House, the tour will kick off at Exeter’s Powderham Castle on Friday, July 9, before visiting Leeds, Norfolk, Bath, Hove, Derby, Cardiff, Warwick, and Durham.

New dates have also been announced for Canterbury and New Milton.

A perfect Christmas present for Bublé fans, tickets for ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ are on sale now.

MICHAEL BUBLÉ 2021 TOUR – FULL TOUR DATES:

JULY 2021

Friday, July 9: Exeter Powderham Castle

* Saturday, July 10: Canterbury The Spitfire Ground

* Monday, July 12: New Milton Chewton Glen

Tuesday, July 13: Leeds Harewood House

Thursday, July 15: Norfolk Blickling Estate

Friday, July 16: Bath Royal Crescent

Saturday, July 17: Bath Royal Crescent

Monday, July 19: The 1st Central County Ground Hove

Tuesday, July 20: The Incora County Ground Derby

Thursday, July 22: Cardiff Castle

Friday, July 23: Warwick Castle

Sunday, July 25: Hatfield House

Tuesday, July 27: Emirates Riverside Durham.

* New dates.