Drive-in Christmas carol service at Paradise Wildlife Park

A reindeer in the snow at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

A drive-in carol service will take place at Hertfordshire’s Paradise Wildlife Park this Christmas.

The zoo near Welwyn Hatfield in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, has reopened its doors after the second lockdown.

Visitors will not only be able to see the wildlife park’s tigers, lions, zebras and penguins, but Santa will also be on site.

He will be holding meet and greets at this year’s grotto at Paradise’s outdoor Safari Stage.

Paradise Wildlife Park has also arranged a special drive-in get-together to sing well-loved Christmas carols in the comfort and safety of your own car.

Churches Together in Hoddesdon, Broxbourne and Wormley invite you to a drive-in carol service on Sunday, December 20 at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Come and hear the wonderful story of the first Christmas and celebrate the hope that it offers, even in difficult times.

Remember to wrap up warmly and bring a blanket – you will need to open your windows to hear the music, and PWP will be asking you to switch off your car engine.

Admission is £5 per car. Places must be booked in advance. Each event will last roughly 45 minutes.

For more, visit www.pwpark.com