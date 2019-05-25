Special guests Busted set to join Slam Dunk Festival South party in Hatfield

Busted are the special guests at this year's Slam Dunk Festival.

Following Saturday's North leg in Leeds' Temple Newsam Park, the touring pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival returns to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, May 26.

After cryptically teasing a special guest slot by a band that hasn't appeared at Slam Dunk before, organisers have now confirmed chart-toppers Busted - James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson - are set to appear at Slam Dunk South in Hatfield.

The Year 3000 group appeared today (Saturday) in Leeds as special guests under the name Y3K on the Key Club Stage at 1.45pm.

Posting pictures on Instagram, Slam Dunk organisers said: "GUESS THE SECRETS OUT What a set from our secret special guests Y3K @katiemcmillanphoto #SDF19#ItswhatIgotoSlamDunkfor"

They are due to play Hatfield on Sunday at the same time.

Following their performance in front of a packed tent in Leeds, Busted tweeted a video with the words: "See you tomorrow Slam Dunk South @SlamDunkMusic #SDF19 #Y3K"

The band's short Leeds set included hits Air Hostess, What I Go To School For, Crashed The Wedding, 3AM and Year 3000 among others.

American band All Time Low will headline the main stage at the Hertfordshire stately home on Sunday night, with seven other stages dotted around the Hatfield Park site.

All Time Low last headlined Slam Dunk South in Hatfield when it was held at the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus in 2013.

They are due on the Monster Energy Stage stage at 8.30pm on Sunday.

Among the other acts on the Slam Dunk 2019 line-up are Bullet For My Valentine, Less Than Jake, Neck Deep, NOFX, New Found Glory and Watford's Gallows.

The Slam Dunk Festival South site is located in Hatfield Park opposite Hatfield train station.