Gallery

Busted make special guest appearance at Hatfield's Slam Dunk Festival

Busted playing their secret special guest slot at this year's Slam Dunk Festival North in Leeds. The band also played Slam Dunk Festival South 2019 in Hatfield the following day. Picture: supplied by Slam Dunk Festival. Supplied by Slam Dunk Festival.

Busted played a special guest spot at this year's Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield.

Festival organisers teased a special guest spot on the Key Club Stage under the name Y3K prior to the festival.

The secret act was revealed in Leeds on Saturday when Year 3000 stars Busted played Slam Dunk North in its new outdoor site in Temple Newsam Park.

Here are pictures of Busted playing Slam Dunk Festival North.

The touring pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival returned to the grounds of Hatfield House the following day - Sunday, May 26.

