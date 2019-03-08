Walk Like A Man to see Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute show in St Albans

Girls Don't Cry, a show celebrating the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by Entertainers. Supplied by Entertainers

Enjoy the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at a 10th anniversary tribute show coming to St Albans next week.

Big Girls Don’t Cry will celebrate the songs of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at The Alban Arena on Thursday, April 4.

The East Coast Boys will perform the biggest hits of New Jersey’s finest.

The iconic sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will be authentically recreated by a phenomenal cast and live band.

During the Sixties and Seventies hits Sherry, December 1963 (Oh, What a Night), Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll and Big Girls Don’t Cry helped propel The Four Seasons and frontman Frankie Valli to super stardom.

This internationally acclaimed show revives the sublime harmonies of The Four Seasons and showcases Frankie’s incredible falsettos.

It features hits such as Let’s Hang On, Working My Way Back to You and Beggin’.

The show starts at 7.30pm, and tickets cost £26 and £24.

To book, visit www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.