Singing bridesmaids reunite for virtual performance to thank the NHS

Welwyn Garden City singer Gemma Turner with her Bel Canto Sopranos bridesmaids on her wedding day in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Supplied by Gemma Turner Supplied by Gemma Turner

Singing bridesmaids reunited for a special performance to say a huge thank you to our health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classical crossover group The Bel Canto Sopranos featuring Welwyn Garden City singer Gemma Turner. Picture: Supplied by Gemma Turner Classical crossover group The Bel Canto Sopranos featuring Welwyn Garden City singer Gemma Turner. Picture: Supplied by Gemma Turner

The Bel Canto Sopranos were all set for their spring / summer UK theatre tour just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

Just like every other musician in the country, the Bel Canto singers suddenly found themselves with a postponed tour – and with an uncertain future.

Not letting the coronavirus lockdown come between them and their loyal supporters, the performers wanted to entertain the nation in a whole new way.

So they reunited for a virtual performance of We Are The World, the song written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie and performed by supergroup USA for Africa in 1985.

Joining them for a virtual concert all the way from New York was classical crossover singer Jay Dref.

“We wanted to show our support for the amazing NHS in the best way that we knew how,” said Welwyn Garden City singer Gemma Turner.

The Bel Canto Sopranos also include classically trained professional vocalist Angie Diggens from Colchester in Essex, Bedfordshire’s Carrie Audit, Lauren Atkins from Woburn, and Chelsea Turnbull from Cambridgeshire.

Lead soprano Gemma recently got married at Hatfield House, with her fellow Bel Canto Sopranos as her bridesmaids.

They sang her down the aisle at the Hertfordshire stately home to a beautiful Andrea Bocelli song, and were named the ladies in red, as they looked every bit as beautiful as the blushing bride.

“We hope to be back entertaining our nation in person very soon,” said Angie, who reached the live grand final of ITV’s Stars in Their Eyes as Sarah Brightman in 2005.

To see more of Bel Canto’s virtual concerts, follow them on Twitter @ProductionsBel, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/belcantoproductions/ and on Facebook under Bel Canto Productions.