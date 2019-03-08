The Bootleg Beatles to pay tribute to The Fab Four at St Albans concerts

The Bootleg Beatles will be appearing at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: supplied by Alban Arena. supplied by Alban Arena.

The most successful Beatles tribute band ever will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of The White Album when they play St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

World renowned tribute act The Bootleg Beatles come to The Alban Arena for two performances on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23, at 7.30pm both nights.

The Fab Four copyists continue to draw critical acclaim with their stunning recreation of the greatest songbook of all time.

Tracing John, Paul, George and Ringo’s journey through the swinging 60s, every tiny detail is meticulously covered from costumes to authentic period instruments; from their witty ‘Scouse’ banter to their ‘inflection perfect’ vocals.

This year’s tour features a special set celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beatles, also known as The White Album, which included tracks such as Back in the U.S.S.R, Dear Prudence, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Helter Skelter and Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da,

With a little help from their own Pepperland Sinfonia, The Bootleg Beatles’ concert will be a fab event for Lennon and McCartney fans of all ages.

Tickets cost £32.50, and there are some still available.

• Book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.