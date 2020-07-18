Hatfield Battle Proms concert organisers reassure customers over coronavirus concerns

Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews John Andrews

Promoters of Hatfield’s Battle Proms concert are still hoping for the annual event to take place this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Featuring classical music, fireworks, Spitfire, cannons and cavalry, the picnic concert in the park is due to return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Posting on the event’s Facebook page, the Battle Proms team wrote: “We realise that many of our customers are understandably concerned about coronavirus, and that you might be looking ahead to what this may mean for the concerts.

“We appreciate that there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the coming months.

“We want to reassure you that the Battle Proms Concerts are currently going ahead and that we are working hard to create our series of spectacular open-air concerts in July and August.

“Customer safety is always our top priority, as is that of our wonderful performers, traders, volunteers and staff.

“We are very carefully monitoring the way the situation is changing, and we continue to follow Government advice.”

Adult tickets for Battle Proms cost £38 until midnight April 30.

They are priced £41 until midnight the day before the concert, and £46 on the day, subject to availability.

Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews

Battle Proms organisers added: “Please be assured that, in the unlikely event that it becomes necessary to cancel due to regulations surrounding COVID-19, we would refund your tickets in full or, at your request, exchange them for a Battle Proms Picnic Concert in the next three years.

“In the event of a cancellation you would be notified via the email address that you booked with, and we would also release statements online via our website, social media pages and local press.”

Visit www.battleproms.com for more on the Battle Proms 2020 series.